Journalist Finds Disturbing Message Inside Random File at Epstein Reading Room

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s Memorial Reading Room opened in Downtown Manhattan this week, drawing visitors interested in one of the most disturbing criminal cases of modern times.

According to The Mirror, reporter Yelena Mandenberg also visited the temporary installation in Downtown Manhattan featuring millions of Epstein documents. She was left stunned by the sheer magnitude of the display and what she found inside a few files.

Reportedly, it contains 3.5 million printed and bound files related to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. These files stretch from floor to ceiling across two large rooms. Many visitors have described it as an overwhelming physical representation of the scale of the case.

The files displayed in the exhibit are the same as those available online on the Justice Department website. Essentially, it is an in-person archive where visitors can walk through shelves and tables filled with printed court records, emails, flight logs, depositions, photographs, and other material tied to Epstein and his associates.

The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room has put all 3.5 million pages, bound together in 3,437 volumes of books, on display in a new exhibit in Tribeca, NY. pic.twitter.com/6oAcBQuBIG — grizzy (@Furbeti) May 6, 2026

The only difference is that the organizers said they had restricted public access inside the room because they believed some materials had not been properly redacted. There’s also a warning that certain files contain abusive imagery.

According to Mandenberg, even simply flipping through the binders of files exposes one to deeply unsettling material. Sharing her experience, she stated that while going through a random file, she came across an email in which Epstein asked an unnamed person if they had a passport for the trip and where their school was located so they could be picked up from class.

Presumably, Epstein was talking to a child or teenager here, whom he possibly invited to his island.

Other files reportedly included notes connected to Epstein’s time in prison and a note slipped to the warden. There were also emails about meals, dinner parties, and lunch menus. Just like the online library, visitors have to comb through ordinary conversations to uncover details tied to the crimes that eventually led to Epstein’s arrest.

Have you guys seen the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in New York City? It details the long standing relationship that Epstein had with Trump and various co-conspirators. Donald Trump’s name appears 38,000 times in the Epstein files. More than… pic.twitter.com/rl84YwNb28 — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) May 14, 2026

The Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is organized by the nonprofit Institute for Primary Fact.

David Garett, the chief organizer behind the exhibit, told The Mirror that survivors remained at the center of the project. He said:

“The centerpiece of the room, the real focus, was for the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were more than 1,200 Epstein and Maxwell victims. Garett stated that several of these survivors had already visited the exhibit and appreciated having physical copies of documents that “can’t be manipulated by outside forces.” Many others are due to visit the exhibit soon.

The exhibit has a candlelight vigil under a white tent in the center of the room that honors survivors and victims who came forward to tell their story. A bulletin board nearby had postcards written by visitors showcasing their support for the victims.

A separate desk also had a phone that allowed attendees to contact the Justice Department and demand further action on the files. It also had a pre-written script for visitors to use.

Mandenberg noticed that many visitors waiting in line were survivors and victims of assault themselves. Others were simply curious people who wanted to see the evidence in person.

A 24-year-old law student, Ava, said:

“A lot of the country is already moving on from this, and I’m still stuck on it.”

Another visitor, Ellie, added: