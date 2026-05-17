Jennifer Aniston’s Exes Reveal What It Was Really Like to Date Her

Jennifer Aniston has come a long way from becoming a household name through her role as Rachel Green on Friends, and over the years, she has dated various celebrities who have had varied opinions of her.

As of writing, Aniston is dating Jim Curtis, who is a wellness coach, author, and hypnotherapist. The couple met through mutual friends and has been dating for almost a year now. The Horrible Bosses actress made the relationship Instagram official, posting a picture with her boyfriend on his birthday.

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While Aniston may be dating a non-actor now, over the years she has dated high-profile celebrities, including Brad Pitt and Vince Vaughn. Aniston was married to the Fight Club actor from 2000 to 2005. However, over those six years, Pitt and Aniston were deemed the “golden couple” of Hollywood. Pitt even made a guest appearance on Friends because he was dating Aniston at the time.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, 1999 pic.twitter.com/LXxG2KrXmp — CineVow (@cinevow) May 10, 2026

In a 2011 interview with Parade, the F1 actor spoke about how his marriage to Jennifer Aniston affected his life. “It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself,” Pitt revealed. “I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

That said, after receiving backlash for his statement, Pitt dialed back on his confession in another interview. “The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself — and that, I am responsible for,” Pitt revealed. The actor has revealed that the former couple is on good terms following the divorce, calling Aniston a “good friend.”

While Brad Pitt’s appearance on Friends is well-known, Aniston is also known for dating a co-star. Tate Donovan’s character was Rachel Green’s crush, and the couple also dated in real life. However, the actor has revealed that while filming scenes together for Friends, the duo was actually going through a breakup, an experience that Donovan has described as “painfully hard.” “It was horrible. It was so tough … I remember just getting back to my dressing room and just weeping,” Donovan said in an interview.

In an interview with the Independent, the former partner even revealed that being with Aniston was like being with a huge star. “When we went to England together, it was like being with a Beatle,” Donovan said. “We had to say we were having reservations at one restaurant and then go to another. There were fake cars and everything, all to avoid the paparazzi.” Following her relationship with Brad Pitt, Aniston married Justin Theroux. However, more can be said about the actress’s relationship with John Mayer, whom she dated after her divorce from Pitt.

The singer was nine years older than Aniston, but surprisingly, that was not the reason for the couple’s breakup. “One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting.. There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference,” Mayer said in an interview with Playboy. “The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as a courting distraction.”