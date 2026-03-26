Jen Psaki Calls Donald Trump’s Latest Award ‘Another Participation Trophy’

While the Iran war rages on, tensions build over Cuba, plus a partial government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson has presented Donald Trump with a newly invented golden award. Dubbed the “America First” award, it was presented to the President on Wednesday evening during the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser.

“The president has done so much for the American people, and we want to honor him, in some small way, some token of our appreciation for his leadership,” Mike Johnson said. “So, tonight, we have created a new award.”

Mike Johnson: Tonight we have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We will honor him with a new award. He is the first ever recipient of the America first award. That is this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the golden era. pic.twitter.com/SFp174yTWo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

Johnson revealed the “America First” award in the form of a golden eagle statue. “We could think of no better title for what that is,” he said. “That’s this beautiful golden statue here – appropriate for the new golden era in America.”

According to Johnson, the new award will be handed out annually. News of the new golden award has led to criticism, with commentators ridiculing an award given to the President amid a series of global and domestic crises.

Former White House Press Secretary and host on MS Now, Jen Psaki said on her show, “Little Mike Johnson and all those Republicans have just created yet another participation trophy to give their very special boy in the White House to make sure he feels good about himself.”

“Any other adult in this country would feel completely embarrassed by the patronizing way that Trump is showered with fake awards on a near-daily basis. That’s just how Republicans have to treat this president,” Psaki added.

“Republicans have just created yet another participation trophy to give their very special boy in the White House to make sure he feels good about himself.” Jen Psaki rips into Trump’s latest made-up award, declares it “Breaking News”. pic.twitter.com/Y7hxajWX63 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 26, 2026

The new “America First” award is the latest in a series of similar awards specially manufactured and handed to Trump. Just last month, the president received the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” award at the White House from mining executives. December saw Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Prize, a new award presented to him for promoting “peace and unity” around the globe.

After receiving the “America First” award, other lawmakers started mocking it, including US Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida, who dubbed the award “out of touch,” while noting the partial government shutdown that has left TSA agents at airports with no pay, while queues head out of the doors at airports across the country.

As noted by the Guardian, Rep. Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island deemed the award “so embarrassing for everyone involved.

The new award comes at a time of heightened war in Iran, as the US and Israel continue with military strikes. Meanwhile, the tightening oil blockade has led to shortages of fuel, medicine and food as the two countries are reportedly in negotiations.