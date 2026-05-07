Jeffrey Epstein’s Handwritten Suicide Note Released: Here’s What the ‘Convenient’ Letter Says

Disclaimer: The article mentions suicide.

A federal judge has released Jeffrey Epstein‘s purported suicide note, which was sealed for almost five years. It’s a handwritten note allegedly written by the late s– offender. Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, discovered the note, which was kept sealed for years as part of an ongoing investigation in a criminal case.

Tartaglione spoke about the note on Jessica Reed Kraus’ podcast for the first time. The former police officer, who was in jail for killing four people and drug-related charges, claimed that he found the note in a book after Epstein’s body was found on the floor. He died in Manhattan federal jail on Aug. 10, 2019, and was found with a strip of bedsheet around his neck.

The note reads, “They investigated me for months – Found nothing!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do – Bust out cryin!! No fun – Not worth it!”

🔴 A suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein has been released by a judge, almost seven years after he was found dead in a New York jail cell “They investigated me for months – FOUND NOTHING!!!,” says the note that was made public on Wednesday. Read the full report 🔗… pic.twitter.com/tCXl5WrV5d — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2026

The authorities are unsure if the note is authentic, as it is unsigned and lacks any other identifying details. The note was released after The New York Times demanded its release in a letter to the judge. Since it involved Epstein’s cellmate, rather than the Department of Justice, the court agreed to the release. Meanwhile, Tartaglione waived his attorney-client privilege.

Several social media users called the suicide note fake or just another distraction. One X user wrote, “A ‘s*icide note’ from Jeffrey Epstein surfacing years later after being sealed? Convenient timing, zero chain of custody transparency mentioned, and this is the same guy who ‘k*lled himself’ in a high-security MCC cell with broken cameras, sleeping guards, and removed from s*icide watch.”

Epstein’s cause of death was confirmed to be suicide by the New York City medical examiner and federal prosecutors. However, many conspiracy theories suggest that it was a murder. In addition, some theories claim that he is still alive and the s*icide was faked.

A federal judge has released a suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein that was sealed for years as part of the criminal case against his cellmate. https://t.co/EyBNif7uKz — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 6, 2026

One of them asked, “What if that was not a suicide? Murder note does not make any sense?” Another one compared the writing to Donald Trump’s and posted, “Why does it sound so much like something Trump would say?”

One user even brought up the emails from the Epstein files that he sent, claiming he made a lot of spelling mistakes, and the suicide note has none. Many users pointed out that the timeline of the note and the alleged suicide did not make sense. One user commented, “So he tried to commit s*icide, left a note, failed, and was in a cell days later with multiple ways to commit s*icide in his cell with him?”