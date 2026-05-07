IShowSpeed’s Twitch Ban History Resurfaces After He Gets SA’d During Dominican Republic Stream

Content warning: This article mentions instances of s-xual assault.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as the streamer IShowSpeed or Speed, is a familiar name to livestreaming fans. In one real-life stream, IShowSpeed was allegedly s-xually assaulted during his Caribbean tour in the Dominican Republic.

A viral 31-second clip on Reddit posted by @grommdabom showed Speed being groped by people around him. “Speed get SA’d by a very Spicy Reindeer he let on the bus in the Dominican Republic,” the caption read.

Several users commented on the clip. It showed a person abruptly trying to kiss Speed while he was surrounded by a crowd. “What the h*ll is going on?” he screamed in anger as people tried to control the situation.

iShowSpeed got sexually assaulted while on stream. https://t.co/4v4vjSqljv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 6, 2026

“It might not look like much but trust me, it feels bad,” one Reddit user wrote. “He didn’t give any consent,” another added. “Why does this guy have such a large crowd with him at all times?” a third asked. Another user said Speed was very famous and called the incident “crazy.”

Daily Loud also shared the footage on X, where netizens had mixed reactions. Some users questioned where his personal security was, slammed the person for the move, and said such gestures should not be normalized.

“This is actually insane. Being a famous streamer is becoming a survival horror game at this point. Hope Speed is okay; this shouldn’t be normalized,” one X user said.

Another mocked him for streaming in a public place, using the “desperate influencer” narrative, and said, “Anything for the views. We all know this was scripted to go viral on TikTok again.”

This is not the first time Speed has grabbed headlines for a controversial incident. In 2024, he had a chaotic experience during a livestream in Norway. A massive crowd of fans surrounded him, and he later said he may never return to the country.

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However, according to Business Insider, he was once banned from Twitch. The ban was indefinite and followed backlash over remarks he made during a livestream, citing alleged “s*xual coercion or intimidation.”

IShowSpeed reportedly shared a screenshot on X in December 2021 that appeared to show an email from Twitch explaining the reason behind the suspension.

According to the screenshot, the platform cited violations related to “s-xual coercion or intimidation”. It then imposed an indefinite ban on his account.

The suspension came shortly after clips from a Twitch livestream circulated widely online. The stream involved Instagram influencer and OnlyFans creator Ash Kash.

The incident happened during an appearance on fellow streamer Adin Ross’s “e-date” livestream, IShowSpeed reportedly asked Kash whether she would “reproduce” with him if they were the last two people on Earth.

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After Kash responded “no,” the streamer made comments that quickly drew criticism across social media. “If we’re the last two people on Earth, who’s gonna stop me? You’re not stopping me,” he said in the clip.

According to reports, as of May 2026, IShowSpeed has over 53.5 million subscribers and roughly 8.2 billion total video views on his YouTube channel.

He regularly hits millions of views on single videos, including over 6.9 million views for his Dominican Republic IRL stream. He recently achieved over 1 million live viewers on a single stream.