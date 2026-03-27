Insider Reveals Trump Plans to Reunite King Charles with Harry-Meghan During US Visit

While there is already much fanfare about King Charles and his state visit to the US, President Donald Trump is making plans. He has been pondering the idea of reuniting Charles with his son, Prince Harry, and wife, Meghan Markle, who left the UK for California some years ago.

According to insiders, the Trump administration wants to invite Prince Harry and Meghan for a get-together with King Charles during his state visit to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. While nothing definite has been planned yet, people are asking: if they are reunited, will it happen privately or in front of the whole world?

Rob Shuter exclusively reported on Trump’s plans in his Substack, Naughty But Nice, saying Trump might invite Harry and Meghan to the same room as King Charles during his visit to the US. Such a visit would include a state dinner and an address to Congress as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. However, according to Shuter, Trump might see the guest list as an opportunity to make a “peace moment” with the royal family.

King Charles III will visit Washington next month and address Congress on the week of April 27. This will mark the first time a British royal has spoken to Congress since Queen Elizabeth II’s address in 1991. pic.twitter.com/iMTOSNwJBs — The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) March 24, 2026

According to an insider, “Trump doesn’t just host events – he casts them. And this would be his dream lineup.” Meanwhile, another source said, “A king, a rebel prince, and Trump in one room? That’s not a state dinner – that’s a finale.”

The insider said, “There’s real talk of framing this as a ‘peace moment.’ Trump wants to be seen as the guy who brings everyone together – whether it works or not.” However, some might feel he is meddling with the monarch and his family. One source said, “This isn’t reality TV – it’s a family fracture. You can’t script emotions like this.”

No official plans and no public statements have been made, and with the Middle East war continuing, officials feel King Charles should cancel his visit. However, Washington’s envoy to the UK, Warren Stephens said on Thursday that it would be a “big mistake” to cancel the king’s planned state visit.

Meanwhile, others stand in opposition to the royal visit, including politicians who urge it to be postponed due to the US-Israel war against Iran. Moreover, some bear in mind Trump’s harsh criticism of the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I think that would be a very big mistake,” Stephens said when asked about calls to cancel or postpone the state visit after a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce.

“I think he will go, and I think it will be a very meaningful trip for him,” said Stephens without confirming the visit. The UK envoy also said that House Speaker Mike Johnson had invited King Charles to address both Houses of Congress during his visit. Should Charles accept the invitation, he will be the first British monarch to address Congress in more than three decades.

If the visit is officially confirmed for the last week of April, it will also be Charles’s first trip to the US as King, having hosted Donald Trump for a lavish state visit last September in the UK.