ICE Arrests Vietnamese Cop Killer in Houston After a Loophole Kept Him Free in the U.S. for 15 Years

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a Vietnamese national in Texas this month who had previously been convicted of attempting to murder a police officer and burglary.

According to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), federal immigration agents arrested Dinh Quy Nguyen in Houston, Texas, on May 5, 2026. Nguyen is a convicted attempted cop killer who had been staying in the U.S., despite receiving a final order of removal, due to deportation barriers involving Vietnam.

Nguyen entered the U.S. on Dec. 15, 1977, through Honolulu, Hawaii. On June 28, 1989, he was convicted of attempted capital murder of a police officer and burglary. He was issued a final order of removal on Dec. 30, 1997, by a Department of Justice Immigration Judge, a decision that was affirmed by the Board of Immigration Appeals on May 26, 1998.

NEW: ICE ARRESTS VIETNAMESE NATIONAL PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ATTEMPTED CAPITAL MURDER OF A POLICE OFFICER@ICEgov arrested Dinh Quy Nguyen in Houston, Texas on May 5th—ICE says Nguyen, a criminal illegal immigrant from Vietnam, remained in the community for more than 15 years… pic.twitter.com/yjPq7OaIah — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 13, 2026

In March 2011, Nguyen was transferred into custody to be sent back to Vietnam. However, ICE was forced to release him in June 2011 after Vietnam declined to take him back. This comes as the Homeland Security agency can only detain illegal aliens for deportation.

Reportedly, an agreement between the U.S. and Vietnam prevented the repatriation of Vietnamese nationals who arrived in the U.S. before July 12, 1995, regardless of criminal history. As such, Nguyen couldn’t be sent back and remained free in the local community for 15 years.

Along with Nguyen, other dangerous criminals from Vietnam were also untouched by this policy, but President Donald Trump has changed it. Federal officials stated that he has removed those limitations and made it possible for the organization to detain Nguyen and other Vietnamese nationals convicted of crimes like his and deport them.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement:

“As we observe Police Week, the men and women of ICE law enforcement are removing this illegal alien convicted of attempted murder of a police officer from our communities, so he cannot victimize any more Americans.”

“This criminal illegal alien from Vietnam was also previously convicted for burglary. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will always stand by our brave ICE law enforcement who put their lives on the line to arrest heinous criminals from American neighborhoods.”

Nguyen is currently at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, and waiting for his removal to Vietnam.