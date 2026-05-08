ICE Agents Mistakenly Pin Down U.S. Citizen, Leaving Him Injured Before Apologizing

ICE agents are under fire yet again for wrongfully detaining a New York citizen. On Thursday afternoon, a Bronx man was brutally taken down by ICE agents as the three agents pushed the man to the ground. The three agents used excessive force on the man, which even led to the man requiring multiple stitches later. A video of the entire incident went viral on X. As the agents are assaulting the innocent man, he can be heard saying, “I have to get my ID.”

After handcuffing the U.S. citizen, the ICE agents dragged him to an unmarked car. All the while, passersby vouched for the man’s innocence. “He’s not even an immigrant!” a witness can be heard shouting in the video. “He’s from here!” Another passerby said, “Why y’all kidnapping him for?” Despite the people’s persistence, none of the ICE agents provided any badge numbers or identification.

Masked ICE Nazis are back on the streets terrorizing NYC neighborhoods….here is a scene from the Bronx kidnapping a guy telling them to check his ID and they don’t listen….can then hear his friend say he’s not even an immigrant and to check his ID pic.twitter.com/BpYwTjv0Ar — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 8, 2026

According to CBS News, the victim’s grandmother, Ivelisse Garcia Santana, spoke on the matter, revealing how her grandson was wrestled to the ground “outside of a bodega in the Bronx.” The publication reported that despite the agents’ unwillingness to look at the detainee’s ID at first, they eventually checked his ID.

The three ICE agents then realized that Jeury Concepcion was a U.S. citizen. The agents apologized to the man and dropped him off at a nearby park, with blood dripping down his face. The victim’s grandmother is still shaken by the incident and has revealed that her grandson has “never been through something like this.”

Zohran Mamdani has condemned ICE agents on various occasions. In fact, the New York City mayor has even signed an executive order that blocks ICE agents from entering any NYC property without first obtaining a warrant.

“Across this country, day after day, we bear witness to cruelty that staggers the conscience. Masked agents, paid by our own tax dollars, violate the Constitution and visit terror upon our neighbors,” Mamdani said while signing the order. “That is why this morning, I am signing an executive order that will strengthen our city’s protection of our fellow New Yorkers from abusive immigration enforcement.”

🚨 Zohran Mamdani has signed an executive order blocking ICE agents from entering NYC property without a warrant. pic.twitter.com/amJXO3s6lq — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) April 30, 2026

Mamdani urged the public to know their rights and even distributed numerous flyers with the information. “I urge you to share these with your congregants—even those who are citizens, even those whom you think ICE may not target,” Zohran Mamdani said. “These materials apply to us all: those who have been here for five generations, those who arrived last year. They apply to us all because the obligation is upon us all. To love thy neighbor, to look out for the stranger.”

Governor Kathy Hochul has shared a similar sentiment, stating that this year’s budget will “protect New Yorkers from the aggressive, often cruel ICE enforcements.”

Hochul claims that the city plans on “enacting a law to allow New Yorkers to hold all government officials, including ICE agents, accountable in court when they violate New Yorkers’ constitutional rights.” However, until then, rampant ICE raids continue in New York City.