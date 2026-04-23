“I Slept With a 16-Year-Old”: Russell Brand Says He Was ‘Immature’ at Age 30

Russell Brand appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and talked about several s– allegations that he’s currently contesting in the U.K. court. He has pleaded not guilty to one charge of s– assault and one charge of r–. Brand was also accused of emotional abuse, and a joint investigation was done by The U.K. Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4.

In a conversation with Megyn Kelly, he gave an explanation for his past behavior. Kelly revealed she was angry when she read about the allegations. Her anger was directed towards him as she believed what had been reported.

Russell Brand GROWS AS A PERSON — Recognizes SLEEPING with 16yo as ‘IMMATURE, famous & ATTRACTIVE’ 30yo man ‘INVOLVES EXPLOITATION’ pic.twitter.com/GdXmlnBjvp — RT (@RT_com) April 22, 2026

She mentioned she felt angry for a couple of years after the news of his involvement with 16-year-olds. She called him reckless and wrong, citing what she described as overwhelming evidence at the time. Russell replied that her anger was legitimate. He admitted he had slept with a 16-year-old, saying he was an immature 30-year-old and was famous.

Russell said, “The plain fact of it is, in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16. And I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30. But when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old.”

The 50-year-old comedian further added, “consensual s– [with] a variety of people, when there is a strong power differential. When you’re a famous man who has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think it involves exploitation. I think it is exploitative.” He elaborated that his s– conduct in the past was selfish. He acknowledged that he did not have enough consideration for other people while he prioritizing his own interests.

Brand has consistently denied the allegations against him. He pleaded not guilty in court in May 2025 and faces charges of r– and s– assault again. Brand explained that during the height of his career, he was transparent while being promiscuous. He said, “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies.”

Russell Brand dropped a raw truth on Megyn Kelly: Living the ultimate male fantasy — fame, money, endless women — felt “icky and death-like” in the moment. He realized he wasn’t chasing pleasure.

He was creating suffering. What society sells as winning (conquest, status,… pic.twitter.com/YUMZonQ7g3 — Camus (@newstart_2024) April 22, 2026

He stated everything was “absolutely always consensual,” and he was “almost too transparent.” After the release of the interview, there has been some support for the comedian, while critics did not shy away from posting their views.

One X user commented, “Just because the legal age is 16 in the UK does not make it right. The dude has some very serious allegations against him, and this does not help one bit.” Another one posted, “Legal age of consent doesn’t mean grown adult men should be able to sleep with teenage children.”

There were several people who defended Brand, saying he has changed. One user fired back at them, “These comments just show a lot of y’all would’ve forgiven Epstein if he had a coming to God moment.”

Brand also talked about his ex-wife Katy Perry, who’s now dating Justin Trudeau. He discussed his new book, How to Become a Christian in 7 Days. He has embraced Christianity, which has helped him gain the support of many despite the assault allegations.