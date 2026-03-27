Homebound Woman Claimed $30K in Benefits for PTSD — Then Caught on Lavish Holiday

A woman in the United Kingdom has received more than £23,000 (over $30,000) in benefits from the British government after she claimed that her anxiety was so bad, she couldn’t even leave home to work or go shopping. However, she was caught out when she was spotted surfing and ziplining on a luxury vacation in Mexico with her son, while also spending cash on beauty treatments, amusement parks, quad biking, cave exploring and more.

The scammer has been identified as Catherine Wieland, 33, of Goring-by-Sea in the United Kingdom, who admitted to claiming government benefits for more than two years. While making the claims, she told the United Kingdom’s Department for Work and Pensions that her anxiety was so bad, she couldn’t even cook or wash herself, let alone leave her home to go to work. She also claimed she was suffering from PTSD and dyslexia

As reported by the Independent, Wieland was quickly caught out when it was revealed that she had been enjoying surfing and ziplining on a luxury vacation some 5,000 miles away from the United Kingdom, in Cancun, Mexico.

But it turned out it wasn’t just the vacation in Mexico, as Wieland also visited the United Kingdom’s amusement park, Thorpe Park, at least three times. Moreover, it was clear from her bank statements that she enjoyed 76 beauty appointments, including manicures, appointments at a private dentist and tanning sessions.

🚨 BENEFITS CHEAT MUM, 33, CLAIMS £23K FOR BEING HOUSEBOUND WITH ANXIETY – THEN JETTED TO CANCUN FOR CLUBBING, ZIPLINING & SURFING! Catherine Wieland from East Sussex raked in £23,662 PIP over two years, swearing she couldn’t cook, wash or leave the house alone due to crippling… pic.twitter.com/WPxKbAsUJl — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) March 26, 2026

The scammer also spent money at least 60 pubs, clubs, and restaurants over that time. It was also clear that she had spent money in foreign currencies, likely on her vacation in Cancun, Mexico. After enjoying that luxury Mexican vacation, she even filed a new review with the Department for Work and Pensions, saying her PTSD and anxiety condition had worsened.

Meanwhile, when investigators confronted the scammer with her bank statements, which listed all the trips and activities she had enjoyed, Wieland said, “I didn’t realize you’re not allowed to leave your house.”

It was her own social media posts, as well as DWP surveillance that caught her out. Reportedly, Hove Crown Court heard that she was even driving a Motability BMW.

‘Cases like that highlight the lunacy!’@NickFerrariLBC can’t believe that a benefits cheat was given £24,000 and a BMW at a time when limited defence spending is exposing the UK’s fragility. pic.twitter.com/iZoMjgHf39 — LBC (@LBC) March 27, 2026

The judge accused Wieland of “Pure and simple fraud… aggravated by pubbing, clubbing and Cancun.”

After failing to notify of a change of circumstances, Wieland pleaded guilty in court and was ordered to repay the around $31,500 in taxpayer money that she had stolen from the Department for Work and Pensions between 2021 and 2024.

Wieland was sentenced on Thursday, March 26, to 28 weeks in jail, a sentence that was suspended for 18 months, which is the United Kingdom’s version of probation.