Hillary Clinton Slams GOP Over Silence on Donald Trump–Jeffrey Epstein Links

Hillary Clinton is back in the news with new claims regarding the controversial Epstein files and their alleged connection to President Donald Trump. During a recent broadcast segment, Clinton spoke following a highly publicized appearance in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Although the former first lady was not campaigning for the 2028 presidential election, her comments renewed focus on the Epstein files. The issue has received less attention amid ongoing U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran, which entered their 64th day as of May 5.

Clinton used the opportunity to criticize Republicans, accusing them of avoiding accountability and transparency in public discussions about late s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein and his connection with Donald Trump.

According to reports, Clinton started her speech by saying,” Look how they are dodging and avoiding and refusing to really investigate Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” as loud applause followed.

Clinton further said that she had a long discussion with the Republican committee, where she was reportedly preached about Pizzagate and UFOs.

Trump has been doing a good job lately of distracting 🇺🇸 from focusing on the Epstein files. The Cover Up by Todd Blanche continues! Everyone should keep this issue at the forefront. — J. D. 13 (@JDoghouse43) May 3, 2026

Clinton also cited delays and what she described as inaction by the Trump administration regarding the Epstein files, which include allegations involving several high-profile individuals, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Bill Clinton.

Clinton said, “The truth is Republicans don’t want to find out what happened. If you want to know and give the victims their due, you have to elect a Democratic Congress that will hold everybody accountable.”

According to reports, this was Clinton’s first visit to the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner since 2019. The New Hampshire Democratic Party was raising money at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The New York Times (@nytimes)

Hillary’s statement about Epstein’s ties with Donald Trump came after she and her husband, Bill Clinton, testified before a House Oversight Committee on Feb 26 and 27 in Chappaqua, New York.

The couple has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has not been charged with any crimes related to the late offender.

Bill Clinton stated he was unaware of Epstein’s activities and was not in contact with him during that period. Hillary Clinton said she never met him. However, a CNN review reported Bill Clinton appeared on flight logs at least 16 times between 2002 and 2003, and pictures show Clinton posing with Epstein.

However, under unknown circumstances, Epstein was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide, though conspiracy theories have disputed that conclusion. Many argue he knew the heinous deeds of many well-known figures recorded in the files, and exposing them would threaten their identities and safety.

Withheld Epstein files with accusations against Trump released by justice department https://t.co/8etTt5BXUl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 6, 2026

Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021. She is serving a 20-year sentence for s*x trafficking offenses.

When Trump began his second term in January 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice released thousands of documents related to the case. Trump has also denied ties with Epstein, but several pictures that are present online claim otherwise. Viral throwback images of the two influential figures showcase them posing together at many parties.

Reports reveal that Melania Trump was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein through Paolo Zampolli, a modeling agent who later became closely associated with Trump. Yet, the First Lady had denied all connections to the late socialite.