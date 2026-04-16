Hegseth Invokes Bible to Compare Trump to Jesus, Attacks “Legacy” Media

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used biblical language at a Pentagon briefing on Thursday to defend President Donald Trump and criticize what he called the “legacy, Trump-hating press.”

His comments came just days after Trump deleted an AI-generated image of himself in a Jesus-like pose. Reuters reported that Hegseth told reporters he had been reflecting on a sermon about the Pharisees. He concluded, “our press are just like these Pharisees.”

Hegseth made his remarks while discussing coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. He referred to a passage in the Gospel of Mark about religious leaders watching Jesus heal a man to find fault.

He then used this comparison to accuse some members of the press of only looking for negative stories regarding Trump-era military policy. The Daily Beast described the exchange as Hegseth portraying Trump as Jesus and the media as the Pharisees.

Pete Hegseth appears to compare Donald Trump and the US military to Jesus performing miracles, says the press are like the blind Pharisees pic.twitter.com/LV7GKqAEUZ — John Loftus (@JohnCFLoftus1) April 16, 2026

According to Reuters, Hegseth said reporters were driven by political hostility toward Trump and were overlooking what he called the success of American troops.

He said the press had “hardened hearts” and focused on undermining rather than recognizing military actions. These comments fit a pattern where Hegseth and Trump have used Christian language while discussing the Iran conflict, including describing the Easter Sunday rescue of a downed U.S. airman in Iran as a miracle.

The briefing occurred during another dispute involving religion and imagery related to the president. Reuters and The Guardian reported that Trump recently posted, then deleted, social media images showing Jesus embracing him and another image depicting him as a Jesus-like figure standing over a hospital bed. After facing backlash, Trump claimed one of the images showed him as a doctor associated with the Red Cross rather than as a religious figure.

This post drew criticism not only from Trump’s opponents but also from some conservative supporters. The Guardian reported that Riley Gaines remarked, “God shall not be mocked,” and Megan Basham of The Daily Wire called the image “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy.” Marjorie Taylor Greene also denounced the post after taking a screenshot before it vanished from Truth Social.

Reporter: Iranian embassy accounts are sharing an AI video of Jesus Christ. Does the Pentagon have a response to the fact that this AI Jesus is casting Trump into hell? Hegseth: That’s disgusting and detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/wqaasRCpgy — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

Hegseth’s remarks came amid Trump’s escalating conflict with Pope Leo XIV. Reuters reported that less than an hour after the Pentagon briefing, Leo posted a warning on X against those who use religion and God’s name for military, political, or economic gain. The Daily Beast reported that Leo delivered a similar message during a sermon in Cameroon without directly naming Trump or Hegseth.

This event added to the scrutiny surrounding Hegseth’s public use of religious rhetoric at the Pentagon. Reuters noted that during a prayer service last month, he prayed for troops to take violent action against enemies who deserved no mercy.

Historians told Reuters that American presidents have historically invoked faith during wartime, but they indicated the Trump administration’s language has been distinctive in how openly it combines military action, political grievances, and religious imagery.