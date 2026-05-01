GOP Rep. Seeks Probe Into Kristi Noem Adviser Corey Lewandowski

Nancy Mace, the Republican Representative of South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, wants a formal probe into Kristi Noem’s chief advisor and alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, over allegations of extortion, bribery, and self-dealing.

On Tuesday, April 28, Mace sent a two-page-long letter to the House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer, demanding a formal congressional investigation into Lewandowski’s alleged misconduct while he served as a Special Government Employee (SGE) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Mace posted the letter to her official X account, in which she mentioned that despite Kristi Noem’s sworn statements denying Lewandowski’s role in approving contracts, “public reporting, corroborated by internal DHS documents, DHS employees, and private contractors,” challenges the ex-DHS Chief’s claims.

Mace, a candidate in South Carolina’s gubernatorial race, accused Lewandowski of using his authority in his role as an SGE “to enrich himself.” The GOP congresswoman said that public reporting, independently corroborated by the DHS, shows that Lewandowski “sought payment from private contractors in exchange for preserving their existing contracts with DHS or securing new ones.”

JUST IN: We urge Oversight Committee Chairman Comer to open an investigation into the conduct of Corey Lewandowski during his time as a Special Government Employee and advisor to the Department of Homeland Security. We strongly support DHS and the men and women carrying out its… pic.twitter.com/GxXjVF3SS9 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 28, 2026

Mace’s allegations follow an NBC News report alleging that Corey Lewandowski asked private contractors to pay him in exchange for protecting or expanding their contracts with the DHS.

One of the contractors named in the report is the private prison company GEO Group. Sources told the news outlet that the company’s founder, George Zoley, refused to pay the former Trump campaign manager, who allegedly “wanted to be compensated based on the company’s new or renewed contracts with DHS.”

A senior DHS official told the media outlet that, within weeks of his unproductive meeting with Zoley, Lewandowski asked him not to award any more DHS contracts to GEO Group.

However, Lewandowski’s spokesperson denied these allegations. “This is absolutely false and did not happen — Mr. Lewandowski never demanded any payment or compensation from the Geo Group, at any time,” his representative said.

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls For Investigation Into Corey Lewandowski's Alleged Misconduct At DHS pic.twitter.com/QPDfkI7Eta — Holy City Sinner (@HolyCitySinner) April 28, 2026

In her formal letter, Mace said that Lewandowski has “potentially violated” four federal criminal laws, including bribery of public officials, Hobbs Act extortion, extortion by federal officers, and acts affecting a personal financial interest.

The Republican Representative also took a jab at Lewandowski’s alleged affair with his ex-boss, Noem, and said that the probe should also look at whether the former Secretary of DHS knew about her chief advisor’s unlawful activities.

Mace further said that “Lewandowski’s alleged behavior is a blight on DHS, a slap in the face to American taxpayers…” “It appears Lewandowski was emboldened by the belief that no matter what he did, he would not be held accountable. The Committee must prove him wrong,” she said.

Meanwhile, Corey Lewandowski, who exited the DHS in late March after President Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem, has denied all allegations.

When NBC News asked him if he received any payment tied to contracts, he replied, “Zero, not one penny.” His attorney, Adam Trigg, also threatened to sue the outlet for defamation.