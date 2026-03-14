Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump As President Says Iran War Will End When He Feels It ‘In His Bones’

President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom have continued to make headlines with their consistent online clashes. More recently, a comment from Trump regarding the ongoing US-Iran conflict led Newsom to throw shade at the 79-year-old politician.

For the unversed, it all started when Trump appeared in an interview with Fox Radio host Brian Kilmeade, and said that the United States is “superior” to Iran and that they have full control over the ongoing war.

At one point, the President tried to emphasize how strongly he felt about the situation by using a common idiom. Donald Trump said that the war would end when he would “feel it in his bones.”

As war with Iran enters week three, Brian Kilmeade asks Trump, “When are you going to know when it’s over?” Trump responds, “When I feel it in my bones.” pic.twitter.com/nSWvVfsisf — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 13, 2026

Trump did not give a firm timeline about when the war could end. Instead, the President of the United States said that the war would be over when he personally felt it was over.

So, for Gavin Newsom, it was a golden opportunity to bring up a piece of Trump’s past that has haunted him for decades, the bruises on his hands. Newsom didn’t waste any time.

The Daily Beast reported that Newsom posted a side-by-side image on X that showed Trump’s visibly bruised right hand next to a screenshot from the moment he made the “bones” remark.. The governor’s post made the President look battered rather than in command. And as expected, it quickly drew laughter online.



This was not all. Hours later, Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) had launched a bombing raid on Kharg Island under his orders. For those unaware, Kharg Island is an important oil export site of Iran in the Persian Gulf.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island. Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Additionally, the President also warned that he could change that decision if Iran interfered with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, saying, “However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

The conflict has also affected oil markets. Since operations involving the U.S. and Israel began on Feb. 28, crude prices have jumped sharply, and some tracking sites report big rises at the pump. One market tracker noted the average price of regular gas recently was about $3.60 a gallon, with diesel near $4.86.