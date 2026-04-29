Gavin Newsom Draws Backlash Over Release of Undocumented Immigrant Tied to Couple’s Death

An Indian man branded as an “illegal alien” was responsible for the death of two honeymooners. The case’s highlight is that he got his driver’s license in Gavin Newsom’s California. Identified as a 32-year-old, Rajinder Kumar was involved in a fatal crash with a semi-truck that he was driving. The incident occurred on Nov. 28, 2025.

Kumar’s truck was jackknifed across the two lanes of US Highway 20. As a result, a Subaru Outback crashed into it in Deschutes County, Oregon. This ended up killing the vehicle’s driver, 25-year-old William Micah Carter and 24-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lower.

The couple had been married for just 16 days. According to the records and federal officers’ statements, Kumar came into the US illegally on Nov. 28, 2022, entering via Lukeville, Arizona. At that time, Joe Biden was serving as the president. Furthermore, he was authorized to work and become a commercial driver.

‘Federal officials say Kumar entered the US illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, on Nov. 28, 2022, and was released into the country under the Biden administration. He later received work authorization and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California under Newsom’s… — Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) April 29, 2026

The Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement, “Gavin Newsom’s California issued this illegal alien a CDL. He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and KILL two honeymooners. Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians RELEASED him from jail back into American communities.”

Bis further said, “Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal, illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives. We are grateful to our ICE law enforcement officers who tracked this killer down to ensure he’s permanently removed from America’s highways and can never harm another American family again.”

Jumar was released from jail on April 2, 2026, as Oregon sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE. However, ICE arrested Rajinder again on April 22, 2026. He is currently being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. Moreover, proceedings to remove him have been ongoing.

This illegal alien truck driver with a CDL from California kiIIed a couple who had been married for 16 days. Oregon Democrats released him back onto the streets. Thankfully ICE just arrested him Democrat hero pic.twitter.com/Yq9CbuqH4E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2026

DHS argued that it was wrong for the authorities to release Kumar after the fatal crash. This incident has sparked debate about illegal immigrants involved in fatal crimes. Critics argue that authorities are shielding people who should not be in the country.

DHS law enforcement press release emphasized protecting U.S. citizens from a similar “senseless tragedy” that may occur in another location or affect another family. DHS law enforcement press release emphasized protecting U.S. citizens from a similar “senseless tragedy” that may occur in another location or affect another family.

On the other hand, Newsom has always been vocal against the ICE agents’ presence in California. He even signed legislation to prohibit masked ICE agents. Besides, he wanted to keep them out of hospitals, schools, and courthouses.