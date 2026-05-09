Celebrities Caught in Explosive Infidelity Scandals: From Charlie Sheen to Arnold Schwarzenegger

TW: Mentions instances of dr*g use and abuse.

Celebrities live a life beyond the normal comprehension of many. Stardom, wealth, and high-end perks often come as a byproduct of perseverance and hard work. More often than not, that longevity is measured by long hours of filming, strict diet and fitness schedules, and constant scrutiny from paparazzi.

The lifestyle results from prolonged sacrifice and has long carried a reputation for excess. Over the years, many prominent figures have had personal scandals exposed publicly. While long-standing rumors and scandals continue to circulate, some narratives have refused to fade.

Infidelity, in particular, has become a recurring issue in entertainment, with some stars suffering lasting reputational damage after affairs and relationships were exposed. Fans may find it difficult to view a celebrity with the same respect once controversies emerge.

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While some public figures attempt to rebuild their relationships, others seeking recognition for their work may also become the focus of tabloid coverage.

According to The List. British actress Elizabeth Taylor is often cited as an example of a star with multiple marriages and high-profile relationships. Taylor was married eight times to seven different men and had four children.

Elizabeth Taylor lived a complex life shaped by illness, stardom, and personal challenges, often described as one of resilience.

The actress, who was born with scoliosis and injured her back while filming National Velvet in 1994, revealed in The Lost Tapes that her father, Francis Lynn Taylor, allegedly questioned her character when she had a highly – publicized affair with her Cleopatra co- star Richard Burton.

“My father called me a w***e” in response to her illicit relationship with Burton, she said. Elizabeth Taylor died on March 23, 2011, after battling a series of diseases, including congestive heart failure.

Similarly, New York City-born celebrity Charlie Sheen is a figure whose personal life has often overshadowed his professional work. Known for both his stellar acting career and scandalous personal life, the Grizzly actor has been married three times and has five children and two grandchildren.

On Sept. 3, 1995, Sheen married his first wife, Donna Peele. The union allegedly ended after his involvement with Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss became public, revealing he had spent over $53,000 on escorts.

He then met actress Denise Richards on the sets of Good Advice in 2002, and the couple married on June 15, 2002, after briefly dating. Their marriage ended on a sour note after Richards filed for divorce in 2005 amid accusations of dr*g abuse, alcoholism, and threats of violence.

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Charlie Sheen married his third wife, Brooke Mueller. That marriage also crumbled after she filed a restraining order against him due to a similar pattern of abuse. The couple officially divorced on May 2, 2011.

Furthermore, actor and renowned comedian Kevin Hart has publicly admitted to being unfaithful in his marriage to his former wife Torrei Hart on his show titled Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, which was released in 2013. Kevin and Torrei were married from 2003 to 2011. The couple filed for divorce under “irreconcilable differences.”

Lastly, renowned celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger experienced one of the most shocking scandals when it was revealed he had fathered a love child with his housekeeper while married to Maria Shriver, who was the niece of the late President John F Kennedy.

The revelation led to immense public scrutiny and agony within the family. Ultimately, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were officially divorced in 2011.