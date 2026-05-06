Florida Sheriff Blasts Tampa Woman Abusing Starving Puppy: ‘A Special Place…’

Trigger warning: This article mentions animal abuse.

A Florida woman is facing six felony charges after authorities captured a shocking act of animal cruelty on surveillance cameras in Tampa. Imania Davis, 33, was arrested after deputies witnessed her assaulting a small Maltese puppy in April 2026.

The incident took place on April 30 at 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of E 127th Avenue. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Real Time Crime Center cameras recorded Davis violently treating the puppy multiple times before the deputies arrived at the scene.

During a press conference this week, Sheriff Chad Chronister stated:

“This dog wasn’t a violent dog. This dog was only seeking love and attention and some affection.”

Highlighting that Davis was previously arrested for committing battery and has a history of violent behavior, he said:

“And instead, she acted the way she did in such a violent and aggressive manner. But it won’t come to a surprise to you, as we did a criminal history, a little deep dive back on her that she’s got a history of violent behavior.”

Adding:

“The terror she inflicted on this poor, helpless and loving little puppy ends today.”

DISGUSTING: Tampa woman jailed on six felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty after dog abuse caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/PI4lEI9itG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 5, 2026

According to Fox 13 News and the viral video posted online, the footage shows Davis abusing the 22-pound puppy on the asphalt twice. After the first assault, the puppy still approached her with its tail tucked between its legs. She continued to hurt the poor little animal, which appeared frightened.

Investigators later took the one-year-old puppy to a veterinarian, where it was treated for a broken front leg. Deputies have also claimed that it suffered a nose injury and possible head trauma.

The Sheriff’s office deduced that since the dog wasn’t microchipped, it was a stray. The Pet Resource Center also confirmed that Davis admitted that the puppy didn’t belong to her.

Police have arrested 33-year-old Imania Davis on multiple charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals for throwing and kicking a small dog. pic.twitter.com/eZa1DZSGbS — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) May 6, 2026

According to Chelsea Waldeck of the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, the dog appeared severely underweight. He said:

“This little guy, because he’s so thin, was most likely just coming up to anybody who he could find so that he could try to find some food.”

Davis now faces six felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty for this crime. Additionally, she is being held on a $75,000 bond after she made her first virtual court appearance last week.

Sheriff Chronister said:

“I truly feel that anyone who would harm and inflict the type of pain she did to this little puppy has a special place in hell.”

Meanwhile, the puppy is getting medical care at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. It is not yet up for adoption and will remain at the Resource Center as long as the investigation is active.