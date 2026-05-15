FBI Offers $200,000 Reward for Ex-Air Force Spy Who Allegedly Leaked Top-Secret Intelligence to Iran

The FBI is offering a baffling $200,000 reward for the capture of Monica Elfriede Witt, a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist. The agency claims that the former specialist defected to Iran in 2013 and revealed classified information to the Iranian government.

According to the Independent, FBI agent Daniel Wierzbicki, who is in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said, “Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime with National Defense Information, and likely continues to support their nefarious activities.”

A reminder of one of the most damaging U.S. intelligence betrayals in recent decades: Former USAF Technical Sergeant and counterintelligence specialist Monica Elfriede Witt. • Converted to Islam in 2012 during a trip to an IRGC-linked conference in Iran • Defected to Iran… pic.twitter.com/5CBk2JMXcB — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 16, 2026

“The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts. The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice,” the FBI said in a statement.

Critics have argued that the ongoing Iran conflict, which began on February 28, could be a primary reason why this case has been brought to light.

Witt was first indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on espionage charges in 2019. The FBI Washington Field Office revealed that Witt served in the U.S. military from 1997 until 2008. In the year 2008, Witt began working as a U.S. government contractor. The New York Post has revealed that the former special agent had access to top-secret information relating to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence.

The FBI has revealed that in 2013, Witt defected to Iran and disclosed top secret information to the country’s government. According to the indictment, this move put sensitive and classified U.S. national defense information and programs at risk.

As of writing, it’s unclear what led Witt to defect to Iran. However, the FBI has stated that the former special agent willingly provided information that in turn endangered U.S. personnel and their families.

BREAKING: The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former U.S. service member and counterintelligence agent accused of spying for Iran. She intentionally provided information endangering U.S. personnel… pic.twitter.com/OPGLwNr3n7 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 15, 2026

Assistant Attorney General John Demers, in 2019, alleged that Witt revealed to Iran a “highly classified intelligence collection program.” This involved the identity of a U.S. intelligence officer, which in turn risked the life of this individual and their family.”

The prosecutors’ indictment states Witt provided Iran with “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States, with the intent and reason to believe that the same would be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of Iran.”

The indictment also states that following the defection, Witt was provided with “goods and services, including housing and computer equipment” to urge her to work for them. CNN claims that the indictment has also charged four other Iranians with the conspiracy.