Father Leaves Baby Locked in Hot Car While He Goes to the Gym — Then Argues With Bystanders

A video of a father who left his child in a locked car for 45 minutes has come under the internet’s scrutiny, after bystanders rescued the child and called the fire department and police. The video shows the father arguing with a bystander, asking him to get away from the front of his car since he’s in a “hurry.”

However, the man continues to block the car, preventing him from leaving, and asks why he left the child in the first place.

🚨 DISGRACEFUL: A father left his baby alone in a car for over 45 minutes while he worked out at a gym, forcing police and the fire department to respond and check on the child. Completely reckless and inexcusable.

Some people should not be parents. 😠 pic.twitter.com/cinhcUuRPQ — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) May 14, 2026

It is revealed that the man intentionally left the child in the car and didn’t “forget” him. He claimed he was “working out in the gym” for “a couple of minutes,” though the duration was later revealed to be 45 minutes.

Bystanders reported that the child was crying at the top of his voice, prompting people around him to contact the authorities. As summer approaches, incidents of children dying in locked hot cars have once again become increasingly common. In this instance, however, the quick actions of bystanders may have saved a child’s life.

The video posted on X garnered significant viewership as people shared their thoughts. “Basic parenting skills know never to leave your child in a car alone,” one user wrote on X. “So disturbing how people are so selfish to risk danger to their children so they can go to the gym, go to a bar, go get hair and nails done…..this is selfishness.”

A similar case occurred last month when a 69-year-old Tennessee woman left a 7-month-old child in a hot car as she spent eight hours at work. The woman worked as a librarian and was on her way to work. She was supposed to drop off the child at a daycare, but claimed to have “forgotten” about it.

Needless to say, the internet’s outrage toward the father’s father’s alleged neglect was understandable. “Anyone that reckless and inconsiderate should be arrested for child endangerment,” another user commented. “He is so lucky it’s not murder charges if the child had died, and I would hope that when mom finds out what he did to her child, she gets a piece of his a– for such inconsiderate selfish behavior.”

A three-year-old boy named Vicente died from heatstroke after being left in a car for over twelve hours in Mexicali. His mother allegedly forgot him in his car seat after returning home from a party at midnight and discovered him unresponsive the following afternoon.… pic.twitter.com/8AyDRFQtki — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) May 5, 2026

A third user wrote: “Love the firefighters’ last words on this ‘Just step over here, you’ve done enough!’ I’m sure that baby is not going to go home with him.”Children dying in hot cars has become a persistent issue, and yet only 20 states in the United States consider it a crime.

According to the Seattle Children’s Organization, 38 children die from heat stroke every year in the United States after being trapped in a car. The temperatures in a locked car under the sun can rise by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and up to 40 degrees in an hour. This poses a significant risk to human life.