Fake AI-Generated Soldier Account Axed After Duping MAGA Supporters

Photos of a blonde U.S. Army soldier confidently walking alongside President Donald Trump while promoting the America First agenda had many MAGA supporters intrigued. There’s just one catch — she’s AI.

The images, generated using artificial intelligence, showed “Jessica Foster” in heels aboard a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, snapping selfies with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even delivering remarks at the president’s Board of Peace event earlier this year, the Independent reports.

The account — which has since been removed — amassed more than one million followers after its anonymous creator began posting roughly four months ago, according to The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, many of those praising Foster’s looks and applauding her “America First” message appeared to be male users, based on their profile photos. Some of her posts drew more than 30,000 “likes,” with commenters calling her “beautiful,” while others reacted with heart-eyes emojis to the generated via artificial intelligence soldier.

Trump and his administration have leaned into the growing use of artificial intelligence, which played a noticeable role during his 2024 campaign and is now widely used across federal government social media accounts, including the White House. It remains unclear whether any Trump officials interacted with or shared content from Foster’s account.

The account also highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to shape political narratives during times of conflict, with experts warning that some creators are using such content to funnel users toward paid platforms.

Before it was taken down, the account was reportedly connected to an Only—s page, where users pay subscription fees to access often explicit content. The platform told The Washington Post it removed the linked account because the creator had not been verified.

🚨 Thousands have swooned over this MAGA dream girl. She’s made with AI. A viral fake of an Army service member spotlights a new trend in online attention harvesting: part patriotism, part porn, and 100 percent computer-made.https://t.co/IKS4HILM2j pic.twitter.com/bJDgIXDSiT — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) March 20, 2026

Sam Gregory of the video advocacy group Witness, which studies deepfakes, told the newspaper that Foster’s account “exemplifies how deceptive” artificial intelligence generated content can be.

Gregory described the fictional soldier as “the apotheosis of what MAGA fantasizes about all packed into one channel.” He added, “But it’s obviously AI: There’s no provenance to the images, no history around her, visible glitches,” telling The Washington Post, “There’s any number of real and unreal beautiful women online, but having one that’s so proximate to power, around the big events of the day, has a different cachet.”

An Army spokesperson told The Washington Post there is no record of anyone named Foster. Even after the original account was removed from Instagram, similar accounts have since appeared, reposting the same artificicial intelligence generated images.

Experts studying misinformation and artificial intelligence warn that accounts like Foster’s can rapidly amplify propaganda across social media platforms. “The danger of this is that we’re moving toward a society of the unreal,” said Joan Donovan, an assistant professor at Boston University, in comments to The Washington Post. “It’s one way to get political messaging across, and it’s effective.”

Former Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said it was “insane” that the account had a million followers. “Jessica Foster is clearly not a soldier in the U.S. Army,” he said in a post on social media. “Jessica Foster is AI. Jessica Foster has a million followers. And if you look at the comments and what some of the people are saying…My goodness, the people that fall for AI, the MAGAs, the old men…come on. This is insane.”