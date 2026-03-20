Instagrammer Exposes AI-Generated ‘Soldier’ Account Duping MAGA Supporters Online

An artificial intelligence (AI)-generated “soldier” named Jessica Foster has reportedly been receiving money from Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters. An Instagram user has shared insight into the alleged scam. The incident has sparked discussions on the need for awareness about AI literacy among netizens.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Foster’s account has generated immense traction since 2025. Pictures of the AI-generated woman posing alongside influential figures in politics, including President Donald Trump, went viral.

The images showed Foster posing alongside Trump, having a serious conversation with him, being in the middle of a speech, and more. The account of Foster has reportedly generated over a million followers since launching last year.

The avatar reportedly also has an OnlyFans account from which revenue is generated and is assumed to be monitored by the same unidentified user.

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The anonymous user who created the avatar might have gotten away with it if certain eagle-eyed internet pundits had not read between the lines. One such netizen was Instagrammer JC Frais, who exposed Foster as an AI-generated person.

In a post on Instagram, Frais pointed out the “hyper-realistic” imagery used in the avatar’s posts, followed by patriotic messages. Frais highlighted the danger of misinformation being spread based on the images and information believed.

Foster’s social media account on Instagram largely consists of her life as a U.S. military soldier. The avatar’s creator has falsely claimed (through Foster) to be involved in Operation Epic Fury. There exists no official information about the “soldier’s” active involvement in the Trump administration. Nor has Foster been mentioned by news outlets.

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In the caption of his post, Frais highlighted the importance of being informed about the use of AI and how to identify if the person was real or not. For instance, the U.S. military does not permit the dress code followed by Foster: a miniskirt and heels.

One might argue that wasn’t always the case, from her account. However, another clue was her identity tag. In the U.S. military, the soldier’s last name is always mentioned on the name tag. In the case of Foster, the avatar’s tag read, “Jessica.”

Likewise, there were indeed several such clues that many netizens have identified and have been circulating. This is being done to raise awareness about avoiding misinformation spreading and to shed light on this possibly new form of cybercrime.

In the caption, Frais also commented on the need for “AI literacy.” Frais explained, “When artificial intelligence can generate convincing faces, uniforms, and stories, it becomes easier to sell a narrative that never really happened.”

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There are currently no reports about any legal action being taken against Foster’s creator. However, with money involved, an investigation or legal action should likely follow. Many followers of Frais shared their thoughts on the informative post.

Many have even re-shared it on other social media platforms like X and Reddit to raise awareness about the use of AI. This is also so that other potential victims of this alleged scam would no longer be targets. Currently, Foster’s profile has been removed from Instagram and does not exist.