Expert Explains Why Erika Kirk’s Outfit Missed the Mark While Karoline Leavitt Stood Out

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently joined Erika Kirk on stage at George Washington University for Turning Point USA’s latest tour. Here, both opted for business casual looks, but according to some media outlets, Leavitt outdressed Kirk.

Leavitt chose to wear a light pink blazer, paired with black slacks and black heels. Though not particularly extraordinary, it was still a good pick for the kind of event TPUSA is, as Glam observed.

On the other hand, Kirk wore an all-white pantsuit paired with white platform sneakers, which was reportedly too baggy for her. This would have been a good enough outfit, but besides Leavitt, Kirk’s attire came off as disjointed, according to the outlet.

Just when we thought Erika Kirk’s outfits couldn’t get any worse, she showed up to an event looking so sloppy even Karoline Leavitt out-dressed her. https://t.co/9P6hcEQ13V — Glam, Inc. (@glam) April 13, 2026

Kirk, who was Miss Arizona in 2012, is known for her unconventional fashion choices, which critics often call out. Another report by Glam noted that, even though it had been quite some time since her pageant days, Kirk’s style still seems to go for that vibe.

Personal stylist and image consultant Cynthia Kennedy told Glam, “When you’ve been in pageants, the look of big hair, bold makeup, figure-hugging silhouettes, sparkle, and drama can stay with you.”

She added, “There’s nothing wrong with it; it’s just very specific. And pageant style is made for a brightly lit stage and doesn’t necessarily work for normal events or political settings.”

Kennedy also had some advice for Kirk on how she could dress better as TPUSA’s CEO following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

She stated, “There’s nothing wrong with glamor. However, if all your outfits are glitzy, very tight, or extremely girly, it begins to seem predictable.”

She finally added, “For example, tailored trousers instead of tight leather, a sleek midi-dress instead of a frilly mini, and a modern sheath with clean lines instead of head-to-toe sequins. She can still appear strong and feminine, but it’s more about balance and being polished.”

The highlight of the event was not just their dresses. Leavitt also defended Donald Trump’s Save America Act after someone asked a question about voter fraud, as The New York Post reported.

One of the students claimed that vote fraud was “incredibly rare” and asked whether the legislation would be necessary to “prevent a few hundred cases of voter fraud.”

Leavitt then discouraged the audience from booing the student and said, “No need to boo. It’s an honest question.”

She also expressed skepticism about the Heritage Foundation data that the student highlighted, saying, “There is certainly much more, I believe, voter fraud in this country, and I’m sure those statistics back it up, than what you cited with one survey.”

I can’t stop watching the reaction of Erika Kirk to this guy fact checking her and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at the TPUSA event on voter fraud. She looks like daggers are about to shoot out of those eyes. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YqhfvvNaTB — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 4, 2026

She then asked, “Why are you okay with any voter fraud in the United States of America?”

“This idea that the Save America Act would disenfranchise anyone is frankly insulting,” she claimed.

Later, Leavitt stressed, “It’s a common-sense piece of legislation, and Democrats would be wise to get on board with this, because the only people in the world, except for maybe this gentleman who asked the question, seem to be politicians in this city who don’t want voter ID and proof of citizenship in American elections.”