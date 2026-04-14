Ex-White House Doctor Says Trump Should Have a ‘Medical Evaluation,’ Flags ‘Concerning Behavior’

Donald Trump sparks mental health concerns, as an expert weighs in on his threats to Iran and graphic posts, as reported by The Mirror. Jonathan Reiner, a former White House doctor who worked with the late former Vice President Cheney, took to X to condemn Trump.

He wrote, “Earlier in the week, the president threatened to kill an entire civilization. Now he posts a video of a woman being beaten to death.”

Reiner added, “To put it mildly, that’s concerning behavior. If he was a member of your family, you would urge him to see a doctor. He should have a medical evaluation.”

Earlier in the week the president threatened to kill an entire civilization. Now he posts a video of a woman being beaten to death. To put it mildly, that’s concerning behavior. If he was a member of your family you would urge him to see a doctor. He should have a medical… https://t.co/WQjvtVtvWH — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 10, 2026

Reiner was referring to a Truth Social post in which Trump shared a video of a woman being brutally killed. The president took this chance to argue for stricter immigration policies, as the BBC noted.

Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian migrant, was charged with homicide after allegedly beating the woman to death. Officials said the incident occurred on April 3 at a Florida gas station.

Referencing the incident, Trump wrote on social media, “An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida.”

Previously, Reiner questioned Trump’s comments about taking aspirin to thin his blood.

Trump had told the Wall Street Journal, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

While talking to CNN, Reiner responded, saying, “That actually makes no sense,” adding, “It doesn’t make it thinner. It makes you less likely to clot.”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick from the American Immigration Council cited racist intent behind the posting of the video, as reported by The Guardian.

According to him, Trump and DHS used the video “for exactly as vile a reason as you can imagine; basically Breitbart’s old ‘black crime’ vertical as official government policy. There hasn’t been an administration this openly racist since Wilson invited the KKK to the White House.”

They are safe for now but will Haitian immigrant residents lose temporary protected status as Secretary Krisit Noem and Trump administration desire? Their lawyer says, “Many of our clients—if not all of our clients—are absolutely petrified of going back” to Haiti.… — America Magazine (@americamag) February 7, 2026

In his post, Trump also mentioned the Temporary Protected Status, which allows almost 350,000 Haitian immigrants to stay in the U.S. and work. The Trump administration wanted to eliminate that deportation protection program, but a federal judge blocked it.

Highlighting this, he wrote, “This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, ‘Temporary Protective Status,’ a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way.”