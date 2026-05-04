A DoorDash driver who allegedly filmed and posted the video of a naked customer on TikTok has reportedly been indicted. Olivia Henderson, 23, was charged by an Oswego County grand jury and appeared in court on May 1. According to reports, the accused pleaded not guilty through her attorney, while the case is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

According to the New York Post, the New York DoorDash driver appeared in court after a grand jury voted against her, allowing the charges to proceed. The case is linked to a TikTok video posted by Henderson on Oct. 12, 2025, reportedly recorded from the front doorway. It showed a customer asleep on his couch without pants. The clip reportedly went viral, amassing nearly 30 million views before being removed.

Bardzo ciekawa i viralna sprawa u Hamburgerów. 1. 12 października 23-letnia Olivia Henderson, kurierka DoorDash, przyjechała z dostawą do domu klienta w mieście Oswego. 2. Miała instrukcję, aby zostawić zamówienie przy drzwiach frontowych. 3. Po podejściu do drzwi zauważyła… pic.twitter.com/TmF4pCgccv — Histeria Bez Dystansu (@HisteriaDystans) November 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the driver filed a police report alleging that it was s*xual harassment towards her. However, the investigators instead arrested her for filming the lewd footage and posting it online. According to documents accessed by NewsChannel9, court documents accused Henderson of “degrading” the victim by recording “intimate parts of such person at a place and time when such person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without such person’s knowledge or consent.”

Meanwhile, the New York Post further reports that the 23-year-old refuted the claims in a video posted on her TikTok. She claimed that the customer requested that his order be left at the front door while he was lying on his couch. She said, “My customer requested that my order be left at their front door, and when I arrived at their house, their front door was wide open, and they were within eyesight of the front door, lying on the couch, indecently exposed to me.”

New: Oswego DoorDash Driver Pleads Not Guilty After Posting Video of Nude Customer OSWEGO, NY – A DoorDash driver, 23-year-old Olivia Henderson, pleaded not guilty after being charged with felonies for recording and posting a video of a nude, unconscious customer inside his… pic.twitter.com/xSkh9mV3es — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) December 10, 2025

On the other hand, the investigators later found out that the man was passed out drunk and had not interacted with the driver. As a result, she was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance and another count of first-degree distribution of an unlawfully obtained surveillance image.

Henderson is said to have first appeared in court in December 2025 at Oswego City Court,where footage from the proceedings later spread widely online. Armen Nazarian, Oswego County Judge, didn’t permit cameras in the courtroom at Friday’s arraignment. According to report, the driver refused to comment when approached by reporters outside the court.

DoorDash driver Olivia Henderson was indicted by a grand jury yesterday and is now facing felony charges of unlawful surveillance and dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image after recording a man passed out with his pants down inside his home without consent and posting… https://t.co/Sl7TWolL7U pic.twitter.com/gAlot4LUyQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 2, 2026

She has been released without bail as the case continues and is scheduled to return to the court in June, when the case is set to proceed further. If found guilty, Henderson could face a prison sentence of up to eight years.

Notably, DoorDash previously deactivated Henderson’s TikTok account following the incident and issued an official announcement. It stated, “Posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies. That is the sole reason that this Dasher’s account was deactivated, along with the customer’s, while we investigated.”