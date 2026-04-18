Donald Trump’s Standout Moments Praising Melania’s Star Power

Jan. 30, 2026, marked the release of Melania Trump’s documentary revealing her days around Donald Trump’s inauguration. Since then, Donald Trump has repeatedly praised her, often referring to her as a “movie star.”

MAGA supporters loved the documentary, while there were several critics, as seen in the movie’s IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings. President Trump promoted the documentary during press briefings and in posts on Truth Social.

Trump on Melania: She has a successful movie. Number one. She’s a big movie star. We can’t have two stars in one family. I don’t know what that means but it is not good. Theaters are all packed. Women especially go back and see it two or three, four times. pic.twitter.com/h5DBpBK2py — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026



Despite reports of limited box office performance, Trump has continued to make repeated comments praising Melania Trump’s documentary. Trump has described the documentary as a major success and referred to his wife as a “movie star.”

During the Board of Peace meeting, he mentioned how there are two stars in the family now. He said, “And I always say it’s trouble, because I always say it’s not room in one family for two stars. I told her, ‘We can’t have two stars in one family.’ I don’t know what it means, but it’s not good. But it is good, because we’re very proud of her. She did a — people in the United States love the First Lady.”

Some social media users criticized the remarks and said the president should have focused on other issues, including the conflict in Gaza. Trump also spoke about Melania Trump during a Republican congressional caucus retreat.

He mentioned, “I was so proud, I went home and told our great first lady, who’s now a movie star. She’s got the biggest — can you believe this? That movie was hot, and it is hot. She became a movie star. It was a good movie.” He has the ability to make any conversation about the first lady’s movie career.

Heartwarming Moments: President Trump & First Lady Melania Join the Fun at the White House Easter Egg Roll! 🐰🥚 Nothing beats seeing the joy on these kids’ faces! President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are spending a beautiful spring day on the South Lawn,… pic.twitter.com/VLPVqeP7PB — NancyH (@NancyH_60) April 7, 2026



The most recent remarks occurred during an Easter event at the White House. The president was signing autographs for kids, and one of them asked, “Who is that? I don’t know,” pointing at the first lady. Trump used the moment to introduce his wife.

He said, “She’s a movie star. She came here from Hollywood to be here. You know who she is? She’s a movie star.” The first lady responded with a smile. Some social media users described the moment as sweet. Others criticized Trump for not referencing the first lady’s official role.