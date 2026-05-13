Donald Trump’s Niece Calls Out His Latest Alleged $60 Million ‘Fraud’

Nearly a year after its high-profile launch, buyers are still waiting for delivery of Trump Mobile’s gold-colored T1 Phone. The timelines kept shifting, market claims kept being revised, but uncertainty around its eventual release continues. Buyers have been expressing their frustration online. Now, President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has also joined in to call him out.

On Tuesday, Mary Trump addressed the delay in the delivery of the highly awaited Trump T1 smartphone. She questioned the company’s move to “quietly” update the terms of service, suggesting that a $100 deposit for the phone doesn’t guarantee they will actually receive a device. “No, why would it?” she asked.

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The political commentator went on to point out the “conditional opportunity” to purchase a phone if it ever went on sale. She then played the viral video of a user in which she noted that the user was calling out Trump’s “useless adult children”, Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, for the “non-existent phones.”

In the video, the buyer introduced himself as a “Trump supporter,” further lambasting, “This goes out to Don Jr. and Eric. Where the f–k are my phones? I ordered three, no, four gold Trump phones in the summer.”

He further stated that he heard that the phones were going to “be the best” and asked his son to order them. He said he was initially told they would be released in September. The timeline then shifted to November and eventually to the end of the year.

The user then expressed anger, noting, “They actually stopped taking orders for them in November. Now we can’t get any updates on them. But 590,000 people are buying a phone at $5 or $600 each. Add that up. Just the down payments of $100 is 60 million. Give me my phones or give me my money back.”

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump scammed 600k people: they ordered phones and he didn't deliver them – YF Nearly 590,000 people paid $59 million in deposits for the Trump gold phone, yet a year later not a single device has shipped and the launch date has disappeared from the website… pic.twitter.com/zPqHZH83pI — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 12, 2026

Responding to the video, Mary said that it was a deception, as she said, “Yeah, that’s fraud. That is a definition of fraud. That is a grift.”

The Trump Organization unveiled a new telecom and smartphone company, Trump Mobile, on June 16, 2025. The first smartphone, the T1 Phone, was originally set for release in August but was delayed to October. Now, a recent report by USA Today claims that the company exclusively informed them that the pre-ordered phones will start delivering to customers this week.

Trump took $59 million from 590,000 Americans for a phone that may never exist. Then quietly updated the terms: “No guarantee a phone will be produced or sold.” The crypto coin. The sneakers. The Bible. The gold card. The ballroom. The phone. Every single time the same… pic.twitter.com/3dSyEZ5fcw — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 10, 2026

An official confirmation was shared with the publication via email, while Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien also confirmed the news. He also reasoned that the company’s phone production caused a significant delay as they tried to bring the T1 to completion. “But those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product,” he said.

O’Brien also refuted reports suggesting that the phone would never be shipped. He did not reveal the number of pre-ordered devices but said that the company has been “incredibly pleased with the interest in both the Trump Mobile service and the T1 phones.”

Customers interested in purchasing the device must sign up for the waitlist on the company’s website and place a refundable $100 deposit.