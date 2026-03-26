Donald Trump’s Fox News Announcement Triggers Accusations from Netizens as They Claim “He’s Finished”

Donald Trump claimed in several interviews that the U.S.-Iran war favors Americans and that they have allegedly “won the war.” But does the statement hold any truth? Let’s find out.

Fox News abruptly cut away from regular programming to deliver breaking news, interrupting its broadcast as an alert graphic appeared on screen.

“Fox News alert—42 minutes past the hour. Orders have been given for the 82nd Airborne to deploy. As of now, the commander and his headquarters staff will soon depart for the Middle East to begin assessing operational needs once a target is determined. That’s the latest update.”

According to AOL, this progress signals escalating tensions and could pose a challenge for Donald Trump, who said in a media address, “We are doing very well on the war front. To put it mildly, I would say. Somebody said on a scale of 1 to 10, where would you rate it? I said about 15.”

The announcement came after the Pentagon deployed 3000 troops from its 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a day after Trump said the U.S. would delay planned strikes on Iranian energy and power targets following what he described as “productive” discussions with Tehran.

Despite those claims, Iran has continued military operations, launching attacks across the region, including against Israel and several Gulf countries.

Fox News grinds to a halt as Trump announcement has viewers come to ‘lies’ conclusionhttps://t.co/o8PworqyyK pic.twitter.com/s7c3p5nimO — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) March 25, 2026

Online users flocked to social media with opinions, with some arguing the situation undermines Trump’s claims as global oil prices rise amid the conflict.

This came after Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday and claimed that countries like China, which rely on the choke point for oil shipments, should take greater responsibility for protecting it.

The war has rattled oil markets, with prices rising to the $100 per barrel mark a few weeks ago. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures traded at $99.32 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude at $104.84 per barrel.

Meanwhile, strong reactions from both critics and supporters continued after the announcement on Fox News. One user posted on X and said, “Trump’s lies about Iran are getting bigger by the day… surely he’s finished now.”

Another said, “I hope President Trump enjoys the upcoming impeachment proceedings.”

A third added that “He is finished,” after alarming signs of his deteriorating health resurfaced once again.

Many other eagle-eyed fans said that possible talks of a ceasefire could be a trap, as the U.S-Israel strikes on Iran have entered their 27th day as of March 26, 2026. Consequently, a political commentator known as Hal_For_NY__, said that while there may have been movement toward potential peace talks between the United States and Iran, the outcome ultimately depends on the president’s decisions.

Trump reportedly said to have put forward Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as negotiators. However, Iran has allegedly refused to speak with them. Their administration under the current supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, wishes to have a conversation with Vice President JD Vance.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly claimed that discussions with Iran are progressing and that a peace deal could be close. In contrast, Iranian officials have denied that any such talks took place.

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They claimed that Trump’s false claims could be a short-term strategy to stabilize oil market prices. Several lawmakers have also claimed that Trump has no clear plan for the war and does not know where it is going.

Meanwhile, three people in Tel Aviv were lightly injured on Sunday after debris from an intercepted Iranian missile fell across parts of the city.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel as missiles landed on several locations in Tel Aviv and damaged buildings and other important infrastructures, as reported by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.