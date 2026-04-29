Donald Trump’s Face Is Reportedly Coming to U.S. Passports—And Netizens Are Calling It ‘Dictatorship’

Donald Trump passports may soon become real as the State Department plans to put the president’s face on passports to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Ever since Trump assumed office in 2025, he has continued to plaster his likeness on a variety of government properties.

More than a president, Donald Trump has become a brand at this point. Be it Trump’s God Bless the USA Bible priced at $60, the T1 Trump Phone, or the Trump class of battleships — the POTUS’s name has been embedded across different properties. In December 2025, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was renamed to the Trump-Kennedy Center. The decision was taken after the board, appointed by Trump himself, voted on the name.

The US Department of State is releasing limited edition passports for the America250 featuring images of Donald Trump and our founding fathers pic.twitter.com/GTFU6n13I4 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 28, 2026

The president now aims to put his likeness on American passports. “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a conversation with Fox News.

Donald Trump’s face on passports would mark a historic shift. He would become the first sitting U.S. president to appear on an American passport. That said, no foreign head of state has ever had their likeness imprinted on a passport. A spokesperson for the White House spoke on the matter with BBC, stating how Donald Trump on passports provides a “great way [for] Americans [to] join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.”

“Between the UFC250 Fight, the Great American State Fair, Freedom250 Grand Prix, and this new passport celebrating our freedom, President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration,” the spokesperson revealed.

Lindsey Graham says that they are going to introduce legislation so that you, the tax payer, have to pay $400 million for Trump's ballroom, which, by the way, you won't be allowed to go inside because you are a poor peasant, it's for the lords and masters only. pic.twitter.com/h3LsymUwuX — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 28, 2026

Donald Trump has also made major changes to the White House. In October 2025, the White House East Wing was demolished to build a brand new $400 million ballroom project. Since then, the taxpayer-funded ballroom has received a lot of criticism. In similar fashion, the internet was not happy with the Donald Trump passport either.

“You have got to be kidding me. The State Department is putting Donald Trump’s scowling face on the U.S. passport,” one user expressed their anger on X. “His signature in gold. Superimposed over the Declaration of Independence, a document literally written to get away from this exact behavior. No sitting president has ever done this. Coins, park passes, battleships, and now your passport. The man cannot find a surface he will not slap his name or face on. This is not patriotism. It is vanity.”

“This is dictatorship, vanity, narcissism and a very fragile and massive ego that needs constant stroking,” another user added. “He is a weak minded, feeble, attention craving man-child. That’s all.” One user said that they were relieved their “passport didn’t need renewing for the next 8 years,” meaning they could avoid the new design.

That said, while the online backlash has been strong for the redesign of the passports, Donald Trump’s image will not appear on every passport and would be limited to a select number of editions.