Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal over a report alleging he provided a letter for Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday album has been dismissed by a judge.

Judge Darrin Gayles wrote in his order that Trump’s lawsuit “comes nowhere close” to the standard needed to prove a statement was made “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

According to The Mirror, Gayles noted that before publishing the story, the outlet contacted Trump, Justice Department officials, and the FBI for comment.

Reporter: A federal judge has now dismissed a lawsuit brought by Trump against the Wall Street Journal over Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book. This is a big defeat for Trump in court. It was the first time a sitting U.S. president sued a news outlet over a story he didn’t like. pic.twitter.com/fyTM5M2Be0 — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 13, 2026

He also wrote, “President Trump responded with his denial, the Justice Department did not respond at all, and the FBI declined to comment.”

Gayles added, “Accordingly, President Trump’s conclusory allegation that Defendants had contradictory evidence and failed to investigate is rebutted by the Article and is insufficient to establish actual malice.”

The Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, published a story on Trump’s ties with Epstein. They alleged that a letter bearing Trump’s signature was included in an album meant to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday.

As reported by CNBC, the Journal noted the letter “contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.”

The report also stated: “A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s b**asts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pu**c hair.”

Trump had denied these claims, stating, “This is not me. This is a fake thing,” adding, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

Soon after, Trump filed the lawsuit against the publication.

As reported by NBC News, Vice President JD Vance also slammed the article on X, writing, “Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

CNBC also reported that Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released an image that reportedly matched the Journal’s description. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee acquired the image after issuing a subpoena to Epstein’s estate.

BREAKING: A judge dismisses President Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over reporting on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/1MLOPO8V2y — The Associated Press (@AP) April 13, 2026

The post revealing the photo through the Oversight Democrats’ account on X included the caption: “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

After the judgment, Trump’s legal team issued a statement claiming they would file the lawsuit again. “President Trump will follow Judge Gayles’s ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants,” they stated.

They also added, “The President will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in Fake News to mislead the American People.”