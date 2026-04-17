Politics

Donald Trump Sparks Outrage After Labeling Fox News Host ‘Least Attractive and Talented’

Published on: April 17, 2026 at 7:15 AM ET

Trump wants the Fox News host taken off the air.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump went on an angry rant over Fox News show host Jessica Tarlov.
Donald Trump slammed Fox News again, this time, it’s liberal panelist Jessica Tarlov. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore; X/ @JessicaTarlov)

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News again, this time targeting Jessica Tarlov, a panelist on The Five. Trump posted a message on Truth Social aimed at Tarlov after they discussed his poll numbers on the show.

The 79-year-old president wrote, “I’m one of the least attractive and talented people on Television, Jessica Tarlov, he called her voice grating and terrible.

He continued, “Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring,” During the segment, Tarlov said Trump’s approval rating was about 35%, citing multiple national polls.


His post further reads, “GET HER OFF THE AIR, SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY!” Trump added, before taking a swipe at other conservative commentators he is currently unhappy with for criticizing his actions in Iran. I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed!”

Trump also criticized Fox News for giving more airtime to Democratic candidates in a separate Truth Social post. He also claimed elections were “rigged” when Democrats were promoted and Republicans were not given equal opportunities.

MAGA supporters agreed with Trump, as one on X wrote, “Jessica Tarlov IS annoying. I don’t even try to watch The Five anymore because I just can’t stand her.” Another one added,” just calls it as he sees it! I have to say I agree. The entire comment section says the same thing.” There were netizens who criticized Trump and called him out.


One user commented, “As a MAGA fan and 3-time voter for 10 yrs, this ain’t the flex u think it’s ridiculous. Fix the country.” Another one wrote, “He sounds like an angry old man with dementia!”

With Trump’s controversial statements over surging oil prices and posting AI photos, there are many questioning his mental health. After Trump’s post, Tarlov did not stay quiet. Instead, she used the opportunity to promote her new book while getting back at the president.


Meanwhile, Candace Owens posted on X, “Can somebody please source me the News segment that caused this meltdown. Looks like he may have accidentally heard the truth?”

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