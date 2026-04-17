Donald Trump Sparks Outrage After Labeling Fox News Host ‘Least Attractive and Talented’

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News again, this time targeting Jessica Tarlov, a panelist on The Five. Trump posted a message on Truth Social aimed at Tarlov after they discussed his poll numbers on the show.

The 79-year-old president wrote, “I’m one of the least attractive and talented people on Television, Jessica Tarlov, he called her voice grating and terrible.

He continued, “Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring,” During the segment, Tarlov said Trump’s approval rating was about 35%, citing multiple national polls.

President Trump is done playing nice! Calling out Jessica Tarlov as one of the least attractive and talented people on TV, with a voice so grating he had to turn her off. He’s also exposing the Fake MAGA grifters like Tucker, Candace, and Megyn Kelly. No more Mr. Nice Guy — real… pic.twitter.com/DspNP8Mfq0 — luo Steven MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@luoSteven431351) April 16, 2026



His post further reads, “GET HER OFF THE AIR, SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY!” Trump added, before taking a swipe at other conservative commentators he is currently unhappy with for criticizing his actions in Iran. I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed!”

Trump also criticized Fox News for giving more airtime to Democratic candidates in a separate Truth Social post. He also claimed elections were “rigged” when Democrats were promoted and Republicans were not given equal opportunities.

MAGA supporters agreed with Trump, as one on X wrote, “Jessica Tarlov IS annoying. I don’t even try to watch The Five anymore because I just can’t stand her.” Another one added,” just calls it as he sees it! I have to say I agree. The entire comment section says the same thing.” There were netizens who criticized Trump and called him out.

🚨 President Trump posts another banger going nuclear on Jessica Tarlov: • Calls her “one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television” • Says her voice is “so grating and terrible” he had to turn her off • Accuses her of making up fake poll numbers… pic.twitter.com/VQU81HCWh8 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 16, 2026



One user commented, “As a MAGA fan and 3-time voter for 10 yrs, this ain’t the flex u think it’s ridiculous. Fix the country.” Another one wrote, “He sounds like an angry old man with dementia!”

With Trump’s controversial statements over surging oil prices and posting AI photos, there are many questioning his mental health. After Trump’s post, Tarlov did not stay quiet. Instead, she used the opportunity to promote her new book while getting back at the president.

Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake – Trump really is that unpopular. And you can pre order my book I Disagree as of today!! https://t.co/HJ0ht7whiu pic.twitter.com/5uNypNRAlo — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 17, 2026



Meanwhile, Candace Owens posted on X, “Can somebody please source me the News segment that caused this meltdown. Looks like he may have accidentally heard the truth?”