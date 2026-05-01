Donald Trump Reacts to His Son Don Jr. Reviving ‘The Apprentice’

Donald Trump was asked about his son, Donald Trump Jr., being considered for “The Apprentice” television show’s reboot. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the president, “What is your take on these reports that your show, The Apprentice, could come back on Amazon with host Donald Trump Jr?”

Trump replied, “Well, well, I’ve been hearing it. Look, we had a great success — 14 seasons — and ‘The Apprentice’ was a tremendous success.”

He continued, “So, I’ve been hearing that, you know, a little bit, so we’ll see what happens. He’s a good guy. He’s probably good. He’s got a little charisma going. You need a little charisma for that sucker swing. So we’ll see what happens. Yeah, they told me about it. We’ll see.”

DOOCY: What is your take on reports that The Apprentice is going to come back with Donald Trump Jr. as its host? TRUMP: Well, I've been hearing it. So we'll see what happens. He's good. He's a good guy. He's probably good. He's got a little charisma going. pic.twitter.com/wdFFJSl4Ya — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) April 30, 2026

The Apprentice ran for 14 seasons from 2004 to 2015, making Trump popular. The original starred Donald Trump, and contestants were given sales and marketing-related tasks. After the initial hit season, the show’s ratings dropped, and there were very few viewers. At that time, Trump confirmed the original format would be discontinued. The future seasons may involve a celebrity apprentice format.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon might be considering the president’s son to host the show. The reboot would follow the same format as the original series. The project is still in the initial phase, and not much is known about the plans.

According to insiders, Trump Jr. wasn’t aware he was being considered for the role. He found out through the press. A few other people may also be considered to be the host. A spokesperson for Amazon revealed that the network isn’t actively developing the project for now.

An ‘Apprentice’ reboot is in discussion at Amazon — with Donald Trump Jr. as a possible host 👨🏽‍💻

https://t.co/OM01BUXKl0 — Tesla's Catalysis.. (@PHD228) April 30, 2026

They said, “Reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative.” In addition, the WSJ report also pointed out that this may be Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos’ way to remain close to the Trump family.

This could be a project similar to the Melania documentary, which wasn’t much of a success. But ratings may not have been the platform’s goal. When Trump was fired from the network, he wrote in his book that Ivanka Trump should be the show’s next host.

Trump revealed in the book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, “I said, ‘The best person to hire would be Ivanka Trump. I didn’t press it. But I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire.”