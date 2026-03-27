‘I Took It Three Times’ —Donald Trump’s Cognitive Test Claim Sparks Fresh Debate

Donald Trump has said that he is the only president who has ever taken a cognitive test. The commander in chief said he does not want someone with cognitive deficiencies in power. At the same time, his supporters have said that after the Biden administration, it would make sense that Trump would undergo routine cognitive tests. However, his critics have come out saying that if he needs to take cognitive tests so regularly, maybe he is unfit to be president after all.

Trump: I don’t want a stupid person being president, you know, I’ll say it right now. I’m the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it 3 times. It’s actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn’t hard for me pic.twitter.com/fx6RiNxd81 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026

More recently, there have been a lot of fears about Donald Trump possibly being in poor health. His swollen ankles have also been in focus, with concerns about the president’s health flaring among supporters and critics alike. There were also concerns about the president suffering from dementia. Concerns about his mental health have been widespread due to some peculiar symptoms that the president has demonstrated in his second term, including mental confusion and a slew of physical ailments.

Donald Trump has taken THREE tests for Dmentia. Can we talk about what it means for a malignant narcissist to have Behavioral Variant FrontoTemporal Dementia now? https://t.co/aYJi1ixyQp — Tybin (@4tybin) March 27, 2026

Talking about the cognitive test that he took, Donald Trump said, “It starts off with an easy question and by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher – mathematical equations and things. I aced it all three times, in front of numerous doctors. I was told when I went in… ‘Well, if you take it… and you do badly, it’s probably going to get out.’ One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right, I’ve been doing the test for twenty years.”

Needless to say, the internet exploded when Trump made these comments. X is filled with posts that have come out in support of Donald Trump, appreciating him for staying on top of his health. However, there are some who have been extremely critical of the Commander-in-Chief. One user wrote, “yeah – so that was a dementia test. And it’s very weird to have to take it 3 times.”

Another user wrote, “Not the flex you think it is, champ,” attaching a screen grab of a Google result for what the test is used to measure.

Yet another user wrote, “Trump bragging about taking the cognitive test three times is like a pilot boasting he passed the eye exam on the fourth try. He says it’s ‘a very hard test’ — it’s not. It’s meant to detect dementia, not divine genius. Most adults can pass it while half-asleep. The fact that he keeps mentioning it feels less like confidence and more like confession.”