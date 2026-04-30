Donald Trump Accused of Disrespect for Cutting Ahead of Queen Camilla, Blocking King Charles’ Way

President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism on Wednesday, following a series of protocol blunders during a state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House. The president appeared to repeatedly ignore royal decorum. The incidents, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, have overshadowed the diplomatic objective of the visit, which was intended to reaffirm the “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The most prominent blunder occurred at the South Lawn. Trump appeared to forget his designated mark, walking directly into the path of King Charles. The president remained stationary for several seconds, forcing the King to stop abruptly and navigate around him to reach his podium.

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Later, as the group moved to greet the assembled dignitaries, Trump was seen cutting in front of Queen Camilla directly to reach and shake hands with the visitors. The maneuver forced the Queen to pause and wait for the President to pass before she could continue her own introductions.

According to the Daily Mail , the royal protocol forbids turning one’s back on the monarch or walking ahead of them. This tradition is so strictly observed that the prime ministers are expected to exit the room by walking backward following their weekly audiences.

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After the videos went viral, many users on X quickly labeled the gestures as “disrespectful,” with many noting that the Queen appeared momentarily sidelined by the President’s move.

One user wrote, “Trump is so disrespectful. He literally cut in front of Queen Camilla while she was shaking hands. Every day is another embarrassment for our country.”

An angry user wrote, “He’s such an uncultured, brazenly uncouth, socially inept, audaciously boorish, arrogant, vacuous, sociopathic life form. It truly amazes the global audience how people of means, statue, and influence continues to cowtow to trump’s filth. It’s like the behavior you would have if you were going with your best friend to their millionaire employer’s home and the employer’s kids are like the spawns of satan. You feel awful for your best friend because you could only imagine the hell they go through while at the same time wanting to hog tie the children and run out the door and praying to God you never ever encounter that employer or their children ever again.”

A user commented, “Only a spoiled child. Always front and center. Disrespectful to guests from another country.”

The incidents have drawn comparison to a 2018 visit to Windsor Castle, where Trump was similarly criticized for walking in front of the late Queen Elizabeth while inspecting the guard.

One user noted, “He did even worse to Queen Elizabeth.”

Another user wrote, “Not the first time. He cut in front of the King’s mother on British territory. He does whatever he wants to, unless he’s stopped. And he rarely is,” while one commented, “He cut in front of the late Queen Elizabeth too. He can’t help himself. Narcissists have to be narcissistic.”

Despite the awkward physical interactions, the White House maintained that the visit was a success. Official statements focused on the “enduring bond” between the two nations and the substantive discussions held regarding global security and trade.