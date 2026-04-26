Dolly Parton’s Hands Spark Plastic Surgery Buzz After Kardashian Brand Collab

Dolly Parton faced social media scrutiny on Wednesday after promotional images for a clothing collaboration appeared to show her hands without her signature fingerless gloves. The images, released April 3 as a part of a campaign for Khloe Kardashian‘s brand Good American, led some fans to question if the photos were altered.

Parton, 80, has worn skin-colored gloves in public for more than 10 years, leading to public speculation about the appearance of her hands. Parton has spoken about using plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures like Botox to maintain her appearance. However, she has not publicly addressed the specific reason for the gloves.

Steve Summers, the singer’s creative director, said in a 2019 interview with InStyle that the gloves are a matter of personal preference. Summers said Parton does not like the appearance of her hands as sge she ages and described the choice as “a normal woman thing.”

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Other reports suggest a medical reason for the gloves. Duane Gordon, administrator of the fan site Dollymania.net, said in 2011 that Parton told fans she wore the gloves to cover a scar from a corrective medical surgery.

Parton has confirmed having undergone various procedures over several decades, including facelifts, breast augmentation, eyebrow lifts, eyelid lifts (blepharoplasty), chin augmentations, liposuction, rhinoplasty, fillers, and Botox. Nonetheless, Parton hasn’t addressed the recent glove controversy. She has previously discussed using tattoos to hide skin issues. The singer said she has used decorative ink to cover keloids, which are raised scars, and purple scar tissue on her arms.

“I like to make positives out of negatives,” Parton stated in a 2020 interview with People. Furthermore, she previously revealed that she knew she might look “artificial,” but considers herself “totally real.”

The 80-year-old singer noted in the CBS interview, “It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I’m totally real. My look is really based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I wasn’t naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I’ve got. You should have seen me this morning before I got ready to see you. I’m serious, though. I’m not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything.”

Parton is known for her disciplined beauty regimen. She revealed that she sleeps in full make-up in case of an emergency. However, she often uses humor to address her appearance. In a 2011 The Guardian interview, she stated, “if something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it.”

As of writing, Parton has not responded to comments regarding the Good American campaign or the specific claims of digital enhancements.