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Dolly Parton Shares ‘Bad News’ About Her Health, Says She’s Not Ready to Perform Again Yet

Published on: May 9, 2026 at 5:09 PM ET

Dolly Parton updates fans about her health.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Dolly Parton shared a health update in a new video
Dolly Parton assured fans that she has good doctors and will return to performing. (Image credit: Instagram/ dollyparton)

Dolly Parton posted a video to share a health update. The update covered both good news and bad news. Amid health struggles, Parton missed several events in 2025, leaving the fans worried about her and missing her performances.

Parton announced that she will miss the Las Vegas residency that was postponed last year. She stated that she won’t be able to do live shows until she recovers. She was sorry about the sold-out tickets to her shows. She also regretted that fans would not be able to see her perform. She said, “It’s going to take [her] a little while before [she’s] up to stage performance level. Let’s think of me like an old classic car, that once restored, can be better than ever.”

This was part of the bad news, and for good news, she said that she is responding well to the treatments. Parton did not reveal her diagnosis. She added that her digestive system is struggling and her immune system is not functioning well. She also frequently gets kidney stones.

She assured her fans that the doctors told her everything is curable. Parton also made a joke about her plastic surgery. She noted that it can make you look good on the outside, but internal health is a different matter.

Although she cannot perform, she has a few things lined up. There’s a Broadway musical about her life that will be released soon. In addition, a Dolly-themed hotel and museum in Nashville will open this year.

Parton looked healthy and gorgeous in the video, dressed in a black outfit with pink rhinestones. Her eye makeup had a similar theme with blue and pink eyeshadow. Her blonde hair was tied in a half-updo. Parton was speaking optimistically about her health with a high spirit.

The video has over 32,000 comments wishing Parton good health and praying for her quick healing. One fan commented, “In this world where heroes can sometimes seem in short supply, you are one of the best. I adore you and am sending you love.”

Another one posted, “We love you, Dolly, feel better.” The third one added, “Hats off to the queen. Prayers for continued healing.” One fan asked her to take her time to recover. One X user observed, “I guess this is why she wasn’t at the Musicians Hall of Fame induction.”

One follower appreciated Parone’s positivity and wrote, “Only Dolly Parton could turn talking about kidney stones and grief into a charming and funny monologue.” Once her health improves, she will be back to performing.

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