DOJ Strips Citizenship From 12 People Accused of Heinous Crimes And Hundreds More Are Already in the Pipeline

DOJ, the Department of Justice, announced on Friday, May 8, that it has stripped 12 people of their citizenship in various U.S. courts. These individuals were reportedly accused of serious offenses ranging from supporting terrorist groups to committing war crimes and abusing a minor s*xually.

An official press release published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) also confirmed the update. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche asserted that individuals accused of carrying out fraud and serious offenses, including s*xual abuse or backing terrorism, should “never” be given United States citizenship.

“The Trump administration is taking action to correct these egregious violations of our immigration system. Those who intentionally concealed their criminal histories or misrepresented themselves during the naturalization process will face the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

TODAY: Justice Department filed denaturalization actions in various U.S. district courts against 12 individuals accused of serious offenses including: ❌Providing material support to a terrorist group

❌Committing war crimes

❌Sexually abusing a minor “The Trump administration… pic.twitter.com/XsDjJGjzvt — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 8, 2026

In addition, Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shulmate of the Justice Department‘s Civil Division doubled down on denaturalization actions to “restore integrity” to the naturalization process. He stressed that “disturbing criminal histories” of these individuals showed that they didn’t deserve U.S. citizenship and proclaimed that authorities would keep using all legal measures to target anyone accused of obtaining citizenship illegally.

There were an average of 11 denaturalization cases per year from 1990 to 2017. However, the number increased to approximately 25 cases annually under Trump’s administration.

The DOJ report further notes that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been referring as many as 200 cases each month to federal prosecutors. A Justice Department official said hundreds of people have already been referred to U.S. attorneys’ offices. According to the official, many had previously been investigated or convicted in other criminal cases and were later identified as possible candidates for denaturalization.

Meanwhile, the press note disclosed the identities of 12 individuals, which includes: Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 48, from Iraq (2009), Oscar Alberto Pelaez, 75, from Colombia, Khalid Ouazzani, 48, from Morocco (2006), Salah Osman Ahmed, 43, from Somalia, Baboucarr Mboob, 58, from Gambia (2002), Kevin Robin Suarez, 31, Bolivia (2017), Abduvosit Razikov, 46, from Uzbekistan (2005), Abdallah Osman Sheikh, 28, from Kenya, Debashis Ghosh, 62, from India (2012), Pin He, 53, from China (2007), George Oyakhire, 66, from Nigeria and Victor Manuel Rocha, 75, from Colombia (1978).

The above-mentioned cases were handled by the Justice Department‘s Office of Immigration Litigation’s Affirmative Litigation Unit, working alongside USCIS and multiple U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country, including offices in Arizona, Florida, California, Minnesota, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Iowa, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The Immigration and Nationality Act states that federal officials can revoke the citizenship of a naturalized citizen if they did not meet the eligibility criteria or the requirements at the time their citizenship was granted. In most cases, officials allege that the individuals secured citizenship through fraud, deception, or false information provided during the application process.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Mariam Masumi Daud, an immigration lawyer from Northern Virginia, called it a “very troubling” approach. He noted that traditionally, the citizenship of individuals who had committed serious crimes was stripped; further stating that at this point, “administration isn’t really being selective; they’re being very sweeping.”