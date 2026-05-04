Diddy Planning a ‘Global’ Comeback With Grammy-Winning Singer After 50-Month Sentence

A new report suggests that P Diddy might be planning a grand return to the music industry with Usher, but under one condition. Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of running a “s–x trafficking operation” in 2025. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution and was sentenced to 50 months in prison. Prosecutors originally pushed for an 11-year sentence, but the judge later decided on a more lenient sentence after Combs wrote a letter to the judge.

“I lost my way,” the letter read. “My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.” Combs is set to be released from prison in 2028. However, his victims worry that they might become fresh targets once the convicted s–x offender is released.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up,” Ms. Ventura, one of Diddy’s victims, has stated. That said, according to Radar Online, the record executive is already planning a grand reintroduction, aided by Usher.

“He wants a massive comeback. Not quiet – global,” an insider revealed to the publication. “People are already floating it behind the scenes. A redemption tour, big emotions, big money – the industry loves this kind of drama.” Unlike other artists in the industry who have been critical of Combs and have distanced themselves from him, Usher thinks quite the opposite is true.

The rapper has called the narrative surrounding Diddy Combs “skewed.” He made his thoughts on the convicted record exec clear in a statement. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented,” Usher said.

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect. I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t, with any sense of humanity, not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made. So many people benefited from what he created, and I acknowledge that, which is why I see him as a legacy figure.”

Justin Bieber brought up a serious video, that shows real evidence when Usher had drugged him when he was just 16 years old. Which alarming that he as already be smash@d By Diddy.💔Justice for Justin Bieber,Usher needs to face panel pic.twitter.com/7YytM13ZNU — iamvictor EC (@iamvictor_ec) April 11, 2026

That said, despite the DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love singer’s defense of Diddy, sources reveal that he is treading with caution. “Usher is cautious,” the source revealed. “He respects what they had, but he’s not risking his reputation for anyone.” Diddy’s previous songs with the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. were huge hits. However, most of the success was attributed to the deceased rapper. Combs reportedly tried to take credit for it.

It’s clear that Usher will not make any hasty decisions. The singer was recently featured on a song with Kehlani and continues to earn massive royalties from his past hits. “It would be huge – and hugely divisive,” the insider said. “Redemption to some. Outrage to others.”