Celebrities like Alexa Demie often face evolving beauty standards shaped by public perception and media attention. Beauty standards are subjective, but sharp, angular facial features are often associated with a more “snatched” appearance.

While exercise, diet, and makeup can create a slimmer look, buccal fat removal has emerged as a cosmetic option to achieve a more sculpted face. The shift from softer facial features to a more contoured look has fueled speculation about buccal fat removal.

The procedure reduces cheek fullness to create more defined cheekbones, often highlighted in photos and on screen.

According to The List, several celebrities like Alexa Demie have been the subject of online speculation about buccal fat removal. These claims remain unconfirmed.

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Season 3 of Euphoria premiered on April 12, 2024, with Alexa Demie returning as part of the main cast.

At the event, Alexa Demie wore a black-and-silver dress with a more natural makeup look. Some users on X noted her cheekbones appeared more defined compared with earlier appearances.

Many speculated she had undergone buccal fat removal, but others argued she may have simply lost weight. “It’s pretty obvious she lost weight, look at her chest. I hope she’s ok,” one X user claimed.

It’s pretty obvious she lost weight, look at her chest. I hope she’s ok 😔 — T (@p1nk_l3monad3) April 8, 2026

An insider told the Daily Mail that Alexa Demie was thrilled to be back in the spotlight and is eager to jump into more auditions. The source noted that Demie was particularly pleased by reactions to her evolving appearance, as she is keen to demonstrate her versatility and ability to transform her look for future characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Amilcar Geronimo Jones (@thisdoctorcancook)

Several media reports claim that, because celebrities are often exposed to harsh lighting that captures even the smallest facial details, cosmetic surgeries like rhinoplasty, lip fillers, or buccal fat removal are often part of the job to achieve a camera-ready appearance. Other celebrities, such as Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Anya Taylor-Joy, are also said to have undergone buccal fat removal.

For instance, at the Dior Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris in 2023, Anya Taylor-Joy wore an all-black outfit with subtle makeup, with the focus on her mascara. Her cheeks appeared more hollow, with visible contours extending close to the corners of her mouth.

While buccal fat removal is now a common cosmetic procedure, it is important to research before undergoing it. If not done correctly or by an experienced surgeon, it can make the face look odd and asymmetrical.