Details of Michigan Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten’s Messy Divorce Revealed in Court Documents

Being a public figure comes with the downside of immense scrutiny, even when one would want to keep something like a divorce private. This is the case with Michigan Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten, who is going through a divorce.

Scholten revealed that her husband, Jesse Holcomb, walked out on her and their two teenage sons. They have been married for 20 years, but Holcomb’s mental breakdown reportedly led him to walk out of the marriage.

44-year-old Scholten wanted to keep the details of her divorce private as she made a bid to seal the documents. Her attorney could have advised her to do so to avoid “irreparable reputational harm” and to protect her reelection bid. She is running for a third term representing Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in November.

Here’s what’s in Michigan Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten’s messy divorce docs that she tried to hide from the public Michigan Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten claimed her husband had a mental break days before he abruptly walked out on her and their two teen … https://t.co/jhCd59lfrV pic.twitter.com/2tmbp7k8sc — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 21, 2026

Journalist and podcaster James Davis Dickson obtained court papers that revealed her husband had months of manic episodes and was depressed. Moreover, she found him “inconsolably crying” at night, and he also refused to eat. The documents also say he made statements about his childhood, but it was mostly incoherent.

Then came the sudden decision to divorce his wife of 20 years. He filed for divorce on January 26 without telling his wife. Scholten found it hard to stabilize her husband after his manic episode. She suggested activities like walking and cross-country skiing to reduce stress. But it did not help and made her husband even more irritable.

She also considered checking him into a mental health facility called Pine Rest. The couple’s kids are 13 and 16 years old. She made excuses like their father wasn’t feeling well. But somehow the kids knew something was off about him when he came out of his room.

Here’s what’s in Michigan Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten’s messy divorce docs that she tried to hide from the public

Source: https://t.co/9WkE9HSwUF Untreated, long term mental health issues. Scholten — who is running for a third term representing Michigan’s 3rd Congressional… pic.twitter.com/DmUP4pmu40 — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) April 21, 2026

The divorce documents read, “Eventually, [Holcomb] returned to bed, again crying inconsolably.” The papers also reveal that Holcomb turned off his location after leaving the house to prevent them from knowing where he went. This incident made their sons, Wesley and James, cry. In another incident, Holcomb approached her and the children unexpectedly at the airport, prompting Scholten to bring the kids along with her to Washington, D.C.

On the other hand, Holcomb claimed that his wife had changed locks and security passwords to keep him out of their Grand Rapids home. He further claimed that she kept him away from the children. Scholten clarified that their sons told their dad via text that they don’t wish to see him.

Ultimately, the documents say that their marriage is unfixable, and his walking out has impacted his relationship with the kids. They don’t want to see him without “therapeutic intervention. In February, the judge issued a ruling for shared custody. Holcomb has asked Scholten to cover legal costs related to the divorce and has sought spousal support, citing income differences since she earns more.