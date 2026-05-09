Deployed Airman’s Missing Dog Case Takes Tragic Turn After Police Investigation

Content warning: This article mentions instances of abuse leading to death.

The Aurora Police Department was searching for a pet sitter accused of stealing a deployed airman’s car and abandoning his husky. During that search, officers made a discovery that deeply affected the neighborhood. Neither the dog nor the vehicle had been seen since April 2.

Neighbors and community members began searching for the missing dog, Maverick, and the vehicle. The search started before the owner, Andrew Beckham, returned home. Police later recovered the SUV, leading to a grim discovery that left Beckham shattered.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the accused, identified as pet sitter Andrew Jansen, whom Andrew Beckham hired through Trusted House Sitter to look after Maverick.

Authorities reported that officers found an abandoned 2014 Subaru Forester on Saturday afternoon in a downtown parking garage near Logan Street and Speer Boulevard. Inside, they discovered Maverick, an 11-year-old Siberian Husky who had been dead for several days.

Beckham stated the incident occurred while he was deployed for three months with the Colorado Air National Guard. He first rescued and adopted Maverick 11 years ago while deployed in Spain. Beckham expressed his grief, noting he did not realize the last time he left Colorado would be the final time he saw Maverick.

“When they told me they were responding to my car, it was pretty hard,” Beckham said. “I feel like I became part husky and he became part human,” he added.

Andrew Beckham reported seeing Maverick’s body. He said it was covered in blood, allegedly due to abuse before being left in the car. He described the phone call about Maverick’s death as shocking and difficult to accept.

“He suffered a lot,” Beckham said after seeing Maverick’s body. “I can hear him crying.” “To me, he is family and a part of me as much as I am a part of him,” he said.

Trusted House Sitter is a company that connects homeowners with pet sitters who stay in their homes in exchange for free accommodation.

Felony warrant issued for Andrew Jansen (motor vehicle theft & theft)

Jansen (From #Miami ) was to housesit a husky in #Colorado for an airman while he was deployed

Jansen, stole owners car w dog, Maverick, then left Maverick in the car to die

Call PD 303‑627‑3100#Miami #FL #CO pic.twitter.com/FNArbemSiF — Christine J Arepaki (@SistersInBiz) May 6, 2026

Jansen was hired to look after Maverick at Beckham’s home in Aurora, Colorado, while Beckham was deployed. He had reportedly traveled from Florida to stay at Beckham’s home and care for Maverick.

According to CBS News, the arrangement began smoothly. However, Beckham later saw on his doorbell camera that Jansen left the home with Maverick. Jansen then drove away in Beckham’s vehicle.

“All I saw was on my Nest doorbell camera that he dragged Maverick out of the door, walked to the car, backed out, and drove away. I never saw anything else after that,” he said.

According to Beckham, Jansen had earlier contacted the police, claiming someone was trying to break into the house. After that, all communication suddenly stopped. Later, he also accused the pet sitter of sending “happy” photos of Maverick to deceive him.

“It looks like a happy image, it’s not,” Beckham said while describing one of the selfies Jansen had sent with Maverick. “That is the face of somebody lying to me.”

Beckham also stated that Andrew Jansen did not take Maverick’s food and medicine when he left the house on April 2. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for TrustedHousesitters told the media the company is cooperating with law enforcement. The company is also continuing efforts to support Beckham during the investigation.

Beckham said Colorado State University currently has Maverick’s remains while a necropsy is being conducted. He is also searching for a suitable place to lay Maverick to rest. He is also urging anyone with information about Jansen’s whereabouts to contact the Aurora Police Department.

“I love you, buddy. I’ll never forget you,” Beckham said as he mourned Maverick’s death.