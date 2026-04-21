Democratic Candidate’s Comments About JD Vance’s ‘Brown’ Children and Pregnant Wife Spark Backlash

Michigan Democratic candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has caused quite a stir after his comments on JD Vance and Usha Vance’s personal lives. The Senate candidate is under fire for making controversial comments on ‘The Allen Analysis Show’ podcast.

His comments were not only directed at the second couple’s personal lives, but also aimed at their kids. El-Sayed said about their private life, “What do you think is going through Usha’s head when he talks? She’s like, ‘Damn, I have to sleep with him.”

He continued, “I guess she’s pregnant, so something is happening. Can you imagine, he’s got Brown kids, at some point he’s going to have a really awkward conversation with his kids, like, you made your career hating people who are different.”

“JD Vance has Brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else.” Far-left Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed facing major backlash over multiple comments he made about Vice President JD Vance and his children. The Michigan Democrat said that the VP’s political… pic.twitter.com/CTOajffJfl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2026

Furthermore, he branded Vance’s political views as incoherent due to his own family’s racial makeup. Usha Vance is Indian, while JD Vance is an American of Scots-Irish descent. Moreover, Usha is a practicing Hinduism, while JD Vance is a Catholic. Vance has previously said he hopes that she converts to Christianity someday.

El-Sayed mocked the VP, “He’s got to look at his kids and be like, ‘Yeah, those are Brown kids, they’re mine. “‘You know what I mean? And I had Brown kids. I had Brown kids?'” He continued with his comments, “I love my Brown kids, and I think my Brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has Brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else.”

The Democratic candidate also advised Usha to leave her marriage, saying JD Vance has the “charisma of a doorknob” and the “aura of a toad.” Despite multiple rumors about their marriage, Usha and JD Vance have publicly presented a united front time and again. El-Sayed is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, and his recent comments may affect voters. The election will be held on August 4.

Disgusting: Michigan Senate Candidate Under Fire After Comments About Vice President Vance’s ‘Brown Children’ In discussing Second Lady Usha, El-Sayed said, “What do you think is going through Usha’s head when he talks? She’s like, ‘Damn, I have to sleep with him.’” He… pic.twitter.com/OuNh2K9N1y — Texas_4_Trump-Kenny (@TexasTrump2024) April 20, 2026

According to former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, the voters may not have a positive reaction. Dixon said, “When you’re running on racial division, you have to keep stoking racism, especially if you’re the racist. Imagine smugly trying to break up a family because you don’t believe a White man can love his children. Pretty pathetic, and I think Michigan voters will agree.”

Netizens had a similar reaction to his comments and bashed him on social media. One X user wrote, “I see Dems are showing what trash they are out loud now. That man needs to be immediately fired from our government.”

Another one added, “If Abdul El-Sayed wants to argue that JD Vance’s ideology is inconsistent, he can do that on legislative records, public statements, and governance philosophy.”