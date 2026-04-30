Daughter Tells 911, ‘He’s Killing My Mom,’ After Witnessing Father Attack Her Mother

Trigger Warning: The article contains details about a murder that may be disturbing for some readers.

A New Jersey culinary teacher was allegedly stabbed by her husband after telling him she planned to leave the marriage. Court documents revealed that the daughter reportedly witnessed the tragic final moments before the police arrived.

Monica Morris was found dead near her family’s burning townhouse on the 100 block of Freedom Way in Erial, New Jersey, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NJ.com, Jerome Morris had a history of abuse, stalking, and harassment.

The daughter allegedly called 911 at 2:25 a.m. and told police, “He’s killing my mom.” When officers from the Gloucester Township Police entered Monica Morris’s home, they found her 50-year-old husband, Jerome Morris, covered in blood and holding a knife.

According to The New York Post, police found Monica lying face down in the third-floor bedroom, which was on fire. She had multiple fatal stab wounds to her neck and throat. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and Monica Morris was declared dead at the scene.

Two other unidentified adults who were inside the couple’s New Jersey home fled without injuries, while Jerome was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries before being placed in custody.

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Jerome Morris was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Authorities noted that findings from the ongoing fire investigation could lead to further serious charges. Court documents revealed the daughter first heard screams in the early hours from the third floor, where the couple’s bedroom was located.

When she went upstairs, she found her mother yelling that Jerome was trying to kill her and urging her to call for help. While on the phone with emergency services, the daughter found a key, unlocked the bedroom door, and saw Jerome standing over Monica’s bloodied body with a knife.

Monica Morris worked as a teacher at Trenton Central High School and was a mother of four, according to a GoFundMe page organized by her son-in-law.

The fundraiser, set up to help the family financially after their loss, described her as a compassionate woman and a perfect role model for her family.

Crystal Feliciano, a councilwoman at-large in Trenton, also paid tribute to Monica Morris, lovingly called “Nana.” In a heartfelt Instagram post, Feliciano said she would miss Monica’s special sweet treats, their everyday conversations, and her morning greetings.

“I will miss yelling your name out in the mornings as you pass by my office, I will miss your tasty desserts that only you could make, I will miss our talks in my office or in your classroom when we would find a moment to ‘chop it up’ a bit,” the colleague wrote.

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Crystal Feliciano acknowledged her contribution to the school and said the school and the community would never be the same without her.

“Thank you for all the love you poured into our students and our staff. Thank you for your gentle spirit and for sharing your talents with so many,” she added.

As of Wednesday evening, the fundraiser to support Monica’s four children had raised nearly $8,000 of its $13,000 goal.

According to The Law Offices of Robert Tsigler, some of the major violent crimes in New Jersey include murder and non- negligent manslaughter, r-ape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), New Jersey has seen a significant increase in aggravated assault cases compared to 2023. In about 24% of incidents, the offender was unknown to the victim. Meanwhile, property-related crimes—including arson, burglary, and theft—have also been on the rise.