Critics Slam Ivanka Trump’s ‘Loving’ Mother’s Day Post Over Her Mother’s Burial Site

Ivanka Trump posted a Mother’s Day tribute for her late mother, Ivana Trump, on social media. The post had a few of her childhood photos along with her kids’ photos. Her emotional post comes after she got teary-eyed while speaking about her mother in a podcast.

She wrote, “Grateful to my mother and grandmother for teaching me how to love so deeply, generously, and unconditionally. To my beautiful children, thank you for making me a mother and expanding my heart exponentially. The greatest privilege of my life is being your mom.”

She ended the post with, “To all the mamas, Happy Mother’s Day! Love to you all!” The images she shared also had her husband, Jared Kushner, and her brothers. Ivanka usually keeps a low profile on social media but makes an exception on special days. However, netizens took issue with the post. They felt its warm sentiments did not match the state of her mother Ivana’s final resting place.

Jarvaka has no idea what it takes for millions of mothers that struggle to provide for their families. You probably don't mother your own children,the maid or butler do the mothering while you are stealing billions from the USA. — Ralphie56 (@RandyWyrick1) May 10, 2026

Her grave is unkempt at Bedminster golf course, which is one of Donald Trump’s golf courses, and people were quick to slam her for not being bothered enough by it.

If you learned to “love so deeply, generously, and unconditionally” then why do you and your grifting family hate all the OTHERS! — NoEmperorClothing (@EmpersClothing) May 10, 2026

One X user wrote, “Your mom is buried on a golf course, and no one even mows her. Your dad’s a p–, and your husband is a soulless grifter. So I’m guessing you are too.” Another one commented, “Your mother is on a golf course! How is that love?” The third one pointed out, “Did you go to the golf course and leave flowers for Ivana?”

One asked, “Did you go to the golf course to see your mom today?” An X user posted a photo of her mother’s grave in the comments.

Yet you buried her at a golf course — Mack Turner (@MackKel39482939) May 10, 2026

“If you cared about your mother, she wouldn’t be buried on a golf course with zero maintenance,” wrote another one. Apart from Ivana’s grave, her death was also controversial. She died from blunt trauma after a suspicious fall in her Manhattan townhouse in July 2022.

Many believe she may have been buried at the golf course for tax benefits. But major backlash is over the grave that does not even have a headstone and is covered with weeds. Some netizens also slammed Ivanka for not even being aware of millions of mothers’ struggles.

Yet this is her resting place. You are DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/nxygVias8w — Canadian anti Trump, poiLIEvre, Moe, Ford & Smith (@macarthur54) May 11, 2026

They accused her of probably having hired help to take care of the kids. Several netizens also pointed out that Ivanka skipped mentioning her stepmother in the post, further fueling the tension rumors between her and Melania Trump. However, she did not forget to thank her grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, in the post. She credited her for teaching her compassion.