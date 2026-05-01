Couple Jailed After Murder of Six-Week-Old Twin Babies

A Houston couple has been sentenced to prison after the murder of their infant twin girls. The father, identified as Fernando Vega, is convicted of capital murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison in January. Vega pleaded guilty to first-degree felony charges in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to court records, he also waived his right to a jury trial before his sentence. The authorities were called to see the unresponsive twins in the crib. Vega informed the authorities that he saw the babies alive around 5–6 a.m.

He also claimed the grandmother was taking care of them. At first, the father was charged with injury to a child, the same as the mother, but the charges were upgraded to capital murder.

Texas mom sentenced after father convicted of killing twin 6-week-old daughters https://t.co/zUilov3Gov — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the mother, Angelina Belinda Calderon, was sentenced on charges of child abuse, including injury to the child. Apart from two counts of injury to a child, Calderon also faces bond violations. The incident dates back to October 2023, when the six-week-old twin girls, Mirena Massail, were found to be unresponsive in the couple’s southeast Houston home.

The father was responsible for beating and shaking the babies as they were crying and fussy throughout the night. The father called the mother around 11 a.m. and said, “They are not waking up. They’re not doing anything.” She called 911 and told the authorities she saw them last around midnight. After waking up the next day, Vega dropped Calderon off at work at 10:30 a.m, leaving the kids with the grandmother.

The authorities discovered no signs of physical trauma to the babies, but they were not breathing. Later on, the autopsy confirmed that they had several injuries due to blunt object trauma, which was the cause of their death.

According to The Mirror, police also reported that the twins were malnourished. Moreover, their injuries were consistent with long-term abuse, as some of them were weeks old. The mother was hoping for a shorter sentence; however, she was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Mom sentenced to 8 years in 2023 deaths of twin daughters found unresponsive in SE Houston https://t.co/w2Hc5MKXKJ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 30, 2026

Her attorney argued that she was a victim of domestic abuse by her partner. Therefore, her sentence could be shortened. She also took the responsibility of not taking care of the girls. She admitted she could have prevented the injuries and ensured they weren’t malnourished.

Harris County Pretrial Services reported the mother’s bond violation. She failed to stay in a 24-hour house arrest curfew and did not comply with GPS monitoring. This was not a one-time incident, but she left her residence multiple times without permission in December 2025. She also did not return within the approved hours.