50-Year Florida Employee Arrested for Secretly Selling a District’s Item to Scrapyard

Copper wires have long been a target for resale in the U.S. because of their value at scrapyards, and this school employee took advantage of exactly that. According to a May 4 press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), a Gadsden County School Board employee was arrested on multiple theft-related charges in Quincy.

Michael Pride, 50, was the supervisor in the Maintenance Department for the Gadsden County School Board and had been employed there for over 30 years. This position is understood to have given him direct access to purchasing and supply operations.

The arrest happened after an investigation was launched on April 7, after FDLE’s Economic Crime Squad received a tip from a “concerned citizen.” The tip alleged that Pride had been ordering large amounts of copper wire for the school board through a local electrical supply company.

Reportedly, he was illegally selling these copper wires. Pride was charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

FDLE agents arrested him on April 28, while he was “in the process of selling copper wire belonging to the Gadsden County School Board to a Tallahassee scrapyard.” It is understood that he placed an order for copper wires earlier that same day.

Pride was transported to Leon County Jail after his arrest. The case is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney for Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit. FDLE also said:

“Additional charges may be forthcoming.”

A WCTV News report states that court documents have provided additional details on the case. Pride confirmed during the questioning that “no one at the School Board knew he was doing this.” He also claimed he had been selling copper wire to the Tallahassee scrapyard for years.

What’s more shocking is that he admitted to not keeping all the proceeds from these sales for himself. According to the report, “he kept some of the money and he spent the remaining amount on food for his employees or if any of their families needed something such as when a family member passes.”

The amount of copper wire involved in the theft and the estimated financial impact on the school district have not yet been disclosed. The investigation is still ongoing. More details may emerge later, including potential added charges.

This comes after copper wire theft has reached “crisis level” in the U.S. In recent years, law enforcement agencies have increasingly investigated cases involving public infrastructure, schools, and utility systems.