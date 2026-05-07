Connecticut Police Talks Man Down From Bridge With a Promise That Has Netizen in Tears

Content warning: This article mentions instances of suicide.

A nearly tragic situation on Connecticut’s Gold Star Memorial Bridge ended safely. Two Connecticut police officers helped rescue a man who was threatening to jump from the bridge barrier. According to reports, the incident occurred around 4:48 p.m. At that time, Groton Ambulance personnel were driving across the bridge. They noticed a man with one leg over the security barrier.

Groton Police Officers Bryan Albee and Christopher Brillon immediately stopped at the scene. They found the man straddling the security barrier. He was on the northbound section of the I-95 southbound span of the Gold Star Bridge. Emergency services were alerted after authorities spotted him at the edge of the bridge. They also tried talking to him to convince him to come down as he asked for a “hug.”

Details and footage of the Connecticut incident spread across platforms like X. Several users commented on the viral clip. They praised the officers’ calm and caring response during the mental health crisis.

Hero police officer talks man down from jumping off Gold Star Bridge after he states “just hug me” pic.twitter.com/HMssgyyrGZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 6, 2026

“That’s a powerful example of how de-escalation and compassion can make all the difference in a crisis” one user wrote. “This is the activity we want to see cops doin!” another added. A few others said the act was “impressive” and Bryan Albee deserved “big respect” for saving the man.

However, many other users also raised concerns about the man. They pointed out the legal penalties for someone who died by s*icide.

“The man is still gonna get charged for attempted s*icide,” one user said. Another noted how the situation was “not good” and raised broader concerns of problems.

Consequently, body camera footage shows that the matter could only be resolved when officers calmly attempting to speak with him as emergency responders remained in contact with their department.

“Can you talk to us, my man?” the officer shouted as the police officers tried to handle the situation in a calm manner. A faint voice from a walkie-talkie was heard in the background. This suggested the officers were in contact with their department.

“I really wanna help,” the officer continued as the man kept staring at them from the edge of the bridge.

“What for?” the man answered, “there’s no point,” to which Albee replied, “there is a point; there is always a point,” as he waved his hand to calm him. “Come on, please don’t do it, my man,” the officer repeated to the restless, anxious man who looked clearly distressed at the edge.

The two spoke briefly. Then the distressed man asked if they could “give him a hug.” Speeding vehicles made it hard for the officer to hear him clearly. Still, he agreed to the request.

“If you come down, man, I’ll give you a hug, I promise you,” the officer said. “Nothing wrong with that,” he added as the man contemplated. A few minutes later, the man asked if he could hop over the barrier. The officer agreed. He complied and safely stepped away from the edge.

Footage later captured Officer Albee slowly approaching the man. The two then shared a heartfelt embrace on the bridge.

Bryan Albee acknowledged the man’s bravery as the two held each other and the man sobbed. He said, “I appreciate that so much my man.”

A user named @zamohappy on X later posted an update about the incident. They claimed Officer Albee accompanied him in a Groton Ambulance to Backus Hospital in Norwich for further care.

Update 📌 Groton police officers rescue distressed man from Gold Star Bridge GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) – A crisis on the Gold Star Bridge ended safely Monday thanks to two Groton police officers who talked a distressed man down from the security barrier.

The incident started around… — zamohappy (@zamohappy) May 6, 2026

Authorities have not publicly identified the man, and no further details regarding his condition have been released. However, Groton Police Officer Bryan Albee became the unsung hero of the story. Commenters flooded the section with praise, highlighting his presence of mind, calm conduct, and people skills.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge connects Groton and New London over the Thames River. Due to its height and open access, it has seen many such crises over the years.