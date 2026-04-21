Christina Applegate Buys a Burial Plot Amid Rapidly Deteriorating Health

Christina Applegate has been dealing with severe health problems ever since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, with the first symptom appearing in 2018. The retired actress was hospitalized at the end of March. After that, her loved ones revealed their worries about her health and how she’s coping with the disease.

MS affects the central nervous system, in which the body’s immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord. It may lead to an imbalance, vision loss and weakness. Severe nerve damage can affect the quality of life. Due to MS deteriorating her body, Applegate has reportedly been confined to her bed.

Christina Applegate has suffered so much in such a short time period. She has gone through breast cancer, a double mastectomy, and now MS. She retired from acting on screen because of her diagnosis in 2021 and has been doing voice acting since. In March she told a reporter that… https://t.co/P33yQND93l — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) April 17, 2026

A source told the Daily Mail, “With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her.” They continued, “Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn’t have great days. She’s always dealing with something.”

The source added that the 54-year-old had a positive outlook despite the struggles. They explained that she has friends to support her, listen to her and even cry with her. Being a successful movie star all her life, Applegate’s mental health has been affected by the disease. She revealed how she does not enjoy living.

She revealed on the podcast, “I don’t enjoy things anymore.” Applegate released a memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, in which she shared how the disease made her lose 50 pounds. She called the weight loss scary and dangerous.

Christina Applegate’s friends fearing the worst as ‘hellish’ details of star’s hospitalization are revealed: report Applegate, who revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021, was reportedly hospitalized in late March. https://t.co/Nua7KUUiLe pic.twitter.com/g8e3j4BPuR — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 18, 2026

Due to MS, she was put on a clear fluid diet and could not eat without risking surgery. After shedding so much weight, she did not look at herself in the mirror for a year. She disclosed that the weight loss affected her more than MS itself.

She said her legs had lost significant muscle mass. She hasn’t lost her sense of humor as she wrote, “But there’s still that little voice in my head saying, ‘You’re really skinny. You have the legs you always wanted. Good for you.”

According to the sources, many believe this may be the end for her since she’s in rough shape. The insider said, “Nobody is planning to be at a funeral. Granted, her disease will take her sooner than anyone would like it to be, but everyone has trust in her medical team and her will to live.” Applegate is aware of the ticking clock, and she has bought a burial plot. She wants a tree to be planted there.