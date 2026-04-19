Charlie’s Angels Didn’t Just Fight Bad Guys: 3 Defeated This Disease

Charlie’s Angels spent their time solving crime cases and fighting bad guys on the sitcom. The 1970s show quickly became a hit, making Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd popular. The three angels were the face of female empowerment during that time.

They reunited on the series’ 50th anniversary at the Paley Center’s PaleyFest LA and shared details about the health scares they had in common. The trio battled breast cancer at different points in their lives. But they had each other to rely on during the hard times.

Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ lead cast members Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd recently came together for a 50th anniversary celebration of the show. Their reunion photos made netizens believe that the three stars, who have all battled cancer in the past, have… pic.twitter.com/RZpdoe3qgO — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) April 10, 2026



The actresses shared about their diagnoses, treatment, and recovery. Ladd said during the LA event, “It’s always a shock, and mine was an aggressive form. It’s a humbling experience, and yet I had wonderful doctors and a wonderful husband who helped me fight all through it.

She further added that she lost her hair due to chemotherapy and had to wear wigs. Ladd added, “It was a long, hard road.” The wigs Ladd wore were sent to her by Smith from her own cancer battle in a way to support her.

Jackson was the first one to get diagnosed in 1989. She had to get a partial mastectomy and reconstructive procedure. Smith had a similar battle in 2002 and needed radiation and a lumpectomy as treatments.

They spoke of the power of girlfriends and sisterhood that kept them strong during the treatment. In an earlier interview with Today, the Charlie’s Angels said the diagnoses connected them even more through vulnerability.

Charlie’s (Fallen) Angels reunited in LA for their 50th anniversary yesterday. Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. And shocker, Cheryl Ladd publicly announced for the first time a breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment 🤦‍♀️ So now that makes all three of these… pic.twitter.com/rou5fYJTeg — Cyber Egg (@egg335374) April 8, 2026



Smith said, “It just connects you because you know what they’re going through. And that’s when I talk about the power of girlfriends.” Jackson added, “Nobody ever had to say, ‘I’ve got your back.’ That was just the way it was.”

Another cast member of the show, Farrah Fawcett, was diagnosed with a different cancer in 2006. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2009. Charlie’s Angels suggested women get annual mammograms. Jackson said, “Early detection is key. Find it early enough, and you’ll probably be all right.” Moreover, Ladd asked women not to ignore the signs if they find something.