California OnlyFans Model Arrested After She Kept Recording as Client Died During $11,000 Shoot

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of explicit acts and death that some readers may find disturbing.

California’s recent case involves OnlyFans model, Michaela Rylaarsdam, 29, who was arrested in the death of Michael Dale, 56. The incident highlights the risks of paid adult entertainment platforms in modern times where there is a blurred line between a staged performance and real-life situation.

Reports say the platform hosts 4.63 million creators and has 377.5 million users worldwide and despite the platform’s strict 18-plus policy, police also recorded dozens of cases of underage users on it last year.

The encounter took place in April 2023 in Escondido, California where the defense claims Michael Dale willingly took part in extreme bondage. However, prosecutors argue the acts that led to his death went beyond any recorded consent. Police say the fatal acts differed from the consensual fetish scenarios Dale had previously agreed to.

View this post on Instagram

Prosecutors argue the restraints leading to Michael Dale’s death crossed that line. According to The Los Angeles Times, Michael Dale died during a private encounter at his Escondido home. He was with 32-year-old Michaela Rylaarsdam, who used the name Ashley SinCal on OnlyFans. Police claimed this occurred on April 17, 2023. They say he was restrained with plastic wrap, duct tape, and a plastic bag over his head.

Despite the situation turning fatal, Rylaarsdam continued recording content as Dale struggled to breathe. Rylaarsdam called 911 only after he became unresponsive. Rylaarsdam attempted CPR, but by the time officers arrived, it was too late. Authorities arrested Michaela Rylaarsdam in February 2025. She remains in custody without bail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County.

According to The New York Post, the duo first met through an adult website called Eros.com. The site caters to escort services across the U.S. and the U.K. Court documents revealed that Rylaarsdam was reportedly paid more than $11,000 by Dale. He paid her to visit him and record fetish content.

The affidavit also claims Dale was intoxicated during these acts. Police recovered videos from her cellphone. They found no evidence that Dale agreed to the specific restraints that caused his suffocation. Investigators said his hands, legs, and fingers were tightly bound. This prevented him from freeing himself.

Furthermore, authorities claimed that Rylaarsdam denied placing the plastic bag over Dale’s head. Yet, the San Diego County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by asphyxia.

View this post on Instagram

According to The New York Post, the adult star was first charged with murder. The charges were later changed after a plea agreement.

Currently, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has charged her with a lesser offense. The charge is disregard for human life without intent to kill. The court is expected to sentence her to the maximum of four years in state prison during a June 8, 2026, hearing.