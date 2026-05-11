Blue Ivy Carter’s List of Achievements at 14 Is Impossible to Ignore: From Grammy Wins to a Guinness World Record

At only 14 years old, Blue Ivy Carter already has quite a few feathers in her cap. The eldest daughter of celebrity power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, has achieved significant milestones in a short period of time. The latest entry in her long list of achievements is her debut at the 2026 Met Gala.

Although the biggest fashion event of the year typically has an 18-and-over age rule since 2018, Blue Ivy attended under an exception for minors with parents.

The teen made a lasting impression at the Met debut, as she adorned a strapless white Balenciaga gown. Blue Ivy’s dress featured a billowing skirt and a matching jacket. She completed her look with silver stilettos, a pair of sunglasses, and a Lumé Rivière diamond necklace.

blue ivy really made her met gala debut today, this is just crazy😭 pic.twitter.com/AMFYbpa0B8 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 5, 2026

Even Beyoncé could not stop gushing about her daughter. “She looks so beautiful. It is incredible to be able to share it with her,” the singer said of her daughter while speaking to Vogue.

But Blue Ivy’s Met Gala look is only one among many other reasons that must make Beyoncé proud of her teenage daughter. From winning multiple awards to joining her on her world tours to holding a world record, Blue Ivy’s accomplishments at only 14 years of age make a grand list!

Let us look at a few of these.

Blue Ivy is the Youngest Person Ever to Feature on a Billboard Chart

At just four days old, Blue Ivy Carter became the youngest person ever to be credited on the US singles chart after her baby noises, coos, and crying were sampled on dad Jay-Z’s song “Glory.” The song debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in January 2012. She holds a Guinness World Record for being the youngest chart entrant.

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Blue Ivy Carter Joined Mom Beyoncé on her Tours

Blue Ivy took the stage in Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and then again during her Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025. The then 13-year-old prodigy impressed fans and viewers with her style, confidence, and moves as she danced alongside her hitmaker mother.

Beyoncé says it was Blue Ivy’s desire to perform on the ‘RENAISSANCE’ tour: “She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every… pic.twitter.com/5RNVRp1TyE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2024

Blue Ivy Carter’s First Feature Film

The nepo kid also made her feature film debut in 2024 when she played Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King, which is the prequel to The Lion King.

“You know, she had read this book, this audiobook Hair Love, with my friend Matthew Cherry. And I just really loved her voice. Because [when] this movie begins, it’s all voices,” the film’s director Barry Jenkins told PEOPLE at the time.

“I could just tell that she was going to bring this really wonderful innocence, but also the knowingness of a highly evolved child.”

Beyoncé shares a message to Blue Ivy Carter following the premiere of Disney’s ‘MUFASA: THE LION KING’: “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining” pic.twitter.com/gw8StCAprR — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 10, 2024

Blue Ivy’s 2022 Oscar Performance with Mom Beyoncé

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Blue joined other performers on stage, while Beyoncé belted out her song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. While she mixed in with her fellow performers in the same neon-green costume, the only thing that made her stand out was her pair of sunglasses.

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Blue Ivy has won a Grammy, an MTV VMA, and a BET Award

Blue Ivy Carter has already made history with multiple award wins at a young age. She won a Grammy Award in 2021 alongside Beyoncé, in the Best Video category for “Brown Skin Girl.” She became the second-youngest Grammy Award winner at just nine years old.

Blue also became the youngest MTV Video Music Award winner for Brown Skin Girl that same year. In 2020, she won the BET Award.

From award wins to record-breaking milestones, Blue Ivy Carter has achieved at a young age what many artists dream of, proving that she is already making her own mark in the industry.